Finalists emerge for Port Harcourt Education Champions League

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

Four Port Harcourt-based secondary schools have qualified for finals of the 1st edition of the Education Champions League, ECL, quiz competition organised for school students in Rivers State.

The finalists emerged after an intense battle of wits among 16 schools, with semi-finals holding on, 28 September 2024, at Seacrest Preparatory School and Aladumo International School.

The four schools; are Federal Government Girls College Abuloma and Aladumo International School, Enitonna High School and Seacrest Preparatory School with two each emerging from the semi-final stages conducted simultaneously at Aladumo International School and Seacrest Preparatory School respectively.

They will slug it out at the final, which has been slated for 26 October 2024, as they compete for three different awards; the O.B Lulu Briggs, Claude Ake and Boma Erokosima awards.

The prizes on offer are N10 million for the champion, N5 million for the runner-up, and N2.5 million for the third-place winner.

Speaking at the end of the quiz, Datom Kio Lawson of Test Integrity Group, TIG, which assisted the ECL with preparing questions for the competition and ensuring its integrity, urged the schools that could not make it to the final stages not to feel inferior to any school explaining that there was an element of luck in the competition.

He said; “I don’t want any of the schools that didn’t make it to the semi-final to think that the other schools are better than your school.

“You know situation like this is always on the luck of the draw. As much as you all read the books, some questions are harder than others. So it’s luck on the draw depending on the question you pick because some questions are harder than others. So it’s not that some schools are better than others.

“This is the first time and I’m sure that as the competition expands more schools will take part.

“I want to congratulate the schools that participated this year and pray that you do better next time”.

He wished the schools that made it to the finals continuous success for their schools saying; “It is not about taking first, second or third, it’s about taking part, that is the main thing, expanding your reading habits and try and improve the reading culture in the state”.

According to N’kay Amadi, an official of the league, “The Education Champions League aims to revive the reading culture among the youth in Rivers State through engaging in academic debates, arts, and leadership programmes.

“Every participating school has showcased remarkable talent and dedication, making this competition a true celebration of intellect and creativity”, Lawson stated.

