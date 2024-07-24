Fill vacant stools in our communities, Akoko residents beg Aiyedatiwa

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Akoko residents have called on the state government to expedite actions on the vacant stools of traditional rulers in the area.

This, they noted, is part of efforts to accelerate developments, fostering unity and enhancement of local security arrangements.

Some concerned Akoko citizens including Pius Adeoye from Oka Akoko and Idowu Durojaye from Okeagbe Akoko described prolonged interregnum without an oba in a community always slows down the pace of development and progress.

According to them, presently in Akoko area in the Northern Senatorial District of Ondo State, nothing less than 10 towns and Villages are without traditional rulers.

They equally appealed to Ondo State government and the State House of Assembly to fashion out law that will not allow regents to stay longer on the throne to enable various communities to have substantive Oba to govern them.

The duo hailed Ayedatiwa’s administration for approval given to Gbiri of Epinmi in Akoko South East Local Government and that of Ajana of Afa Okeagbe in Akoko Northwest Local Government area, calling on the Governor to do the needful to remaining vacant stools.

