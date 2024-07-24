Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Fill vacant stools in our communities, Akoko residents beg Aiyedatiwa

Metro news
Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa
13
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Akoko residents have called on the state government to expedite actions on the vacant stools of traditional rulers in the area.

This, they noted, is part of efforts to accelerate developments, fostering unity and enhancement of local security arrangements.

Some concerned Akoko citizens including Pius Adeoye from Oka Akoko and Idowu Durojaye from Okeagbe  Akoko described prolonged interregnum without an oba in a community always slows down the pace of development and progress.

According to them, presently in Akoko area in the Northern Senatorial District of Ondo State, nothing less than 10 towns and Villages are without traditional rulers.

They equally appealed to Ondo State government and the State House of Assembly to fashion out law that will not allow regents to stay longer on the throne to enable various communities to have substantive Oba to govern them.

The duo hailed Ayedatiwa’s administration for approval given to Gbiri of Epinmi in Akoko South East Local Government and that of Ajana of Afa Okeagbe in Akoko Northwest Local Government area, calling on the Governor to do the needful to remaining vacant stools.

For a better society

 

Continue Reading
BISIRIYU 1986 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

AMAC Chairman Cracks Down on Unauthorized Touting in Abuja

APEX College Of Nursing Sciences Igbo-Ukwu Gets Accredited,…

WHO, MOH sensitize health workers on prevention, response to…

A day old newborn found dead In Manhole In Port Harcourt

1 of 693