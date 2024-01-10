Fight against Wildlife crime: FG  destroys 2.5 tonnes of ivories, elephant tusks specimen

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The federal government yesterday intensified its efforts to curb illegal wildlife trade and indiscriminate killings of animals as it destroyed a total of about 2.5 tonnes of ivories and elephant tusks specimens in Abuja.

The destruction of ivories and elephant tusks specimen which was done under the watch of the ministry of Environment with the support of the Elephant Protection Initiative (EPI) African Fund, the US Embassy, United Nation Office on Drugs and Crimes (UNODC), Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) and Wild African Fund, was said to be in line with the vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to sustainably deploy and utilise Nigeria resources for development

Minister of state for Environment, Iziaq Adekunle Salako who spoke at the Official Public Disposal of Accumulated Confiscated Wildlife Stockpile in Nigeria at Julius Berger Onex Yard in Abuja Tuesday, said Nigeria remained fully committed in the fight against wildlife crime and will continue to honour all international obligations to protect the biodiversity.

He also said the confiscated wildlife stockpiles under the custody of the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) were destroyed inline with the mandate of the agency empowered for the enforcement of all environmental laws, policies, guidelines, standards and regulations.

According to the minister, “The Agency since its’ establishment in 2007 has continued to be pragmatic in its efforts towards ensuring the protection of Nigeria’s biodiversity and fulfilling its obligations in enforcing the provision of conservation related multilateral environmental Conventions such as the Convention on International Trade in Endangered species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) amongst others”.

He recalled that Nigeria was suspended from CITES trade because of increase in illegal wildlife trade and lack of adequate enforcement, adding that the suspension was later lifted by CITES Secretariat in 2011 through a well-coordinated effort of the then Nine (9) member Inter-Agency Committee on CITES enforcement in Nigeria that was chaired by NESREA.

The minister said despite all the efforts and years of continuous public outreach and engagements to combat Illegal Wildlife Trade (IWT), demand for wild animal’s parts and derivatives persists with a surge in black markets for sale of illegally acquired wildlife parts.

He noted that the impact of such demand has been aggravated by the globalization of the world economy.

“Unfortunately, Nigeria has been identified as a major transit hub for this illegal wildlife trafficking due to the porous nature of its international borders.

“Research has also revealed that there are four poaching hubs which are: Democratic Republic of Congo, Cameroon, Burkina-Faso and Ghana, with Nigeria having several unconfirmed transportation routes, where buses, trucks and canoes are being used to transport these illegally acquired wildlife specimen to other parts of the world.

“NESREA has continued in its’ collaborative efforts with other relevant stakeholders in combating IWT in Nigeria. This effort has continued to yield positive results through the seizures, confiscations and prosecution of wildlife offenders in the country. Over the years, a large quantity of seized and confiscated ivory and non-ivory products of wildlife have been achieved through collaboration with government and non-governmental bodies.

“This accumulated confiscated wildlife specimen has been safely stored and documented by NESREA in its Temporary Holding Facilities (THF) for some time now”, the minister stated

He said, while there is the need to create more space in the Holding Facilities for safe keep of future seizures, many of these specimens have long been in the storerooms and their viability can no longer be ascertained, thus the need to also avoid contracting and spreading of zoonotic diseases by the managers of the storerooms.

The minister said, “It is also imperative that as a country, we continue to send out strong and unambiguous signal of non-tolerance to illegal wildlife trade.

“You may be aware that in compliance with CITES Resolution Conf. 9.10 (Rev. CoP15) and Conf, 10.7 (Rev. Cop 15) on disposal of seized and confiscated live and dead wildlife specimen, Nigeria has opted for the outright destruction of these stockpiles through pulverisation of elephant tusks and ivories, while pangolin scales and other skin products were earlier incinerated on 16th October 2023.

“The option of outright destruction is aimed at showing the entire world that Nigeria is zero tolerant to illegal wildlife trade at any level and to serve as a deterrent to the illicit wildlife traffickers who use Nigeria as their transit route.

“Further to the method of destruction being adopted today, Nigeria is a party to many international environmental agreements to reduce the impact of Climate change on man’s health and environment.

“The Country has domesticated most of these agreements through enactment and promulgation of environmental laws and regulations.

“Therefore, NESREA as an environmental Agency, has opted for pulverization method to dispose of the elephant tusk”.