Fight against insurgency: Nigerians divided on Ali Ndume’s call for engagement of military contractors

Cyril Mbah, Abuja Bureau Chief and Daniel Dauda,Jos

Public commentators have expressed divergent opinions on suggestion by the former Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, who on Wednesday called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to engage armed mercenaries otherwise known as armed security contractors to flush out bandits, kidnappers ànd terrorists from the nation’s territories since it has become very difficult for the Nigerian military to do so.

A respondent in Abuja in an interview with Daily Champion on the situation and the senator’s proposal said that Ndume may have ulterior motives for making such a suggestion which will likely undermine the confidence of Nigerian soldiers who have sacrificed so much to keep the nation one and protected since independence.

But another analyst argued that the proposal should be considered by the President given the senator’s antecedents and current position in the Senate.

Dr. Uche Agbanuso, a public policy analyst and a security expert, who

has knowledge about security matters after working as the first

Secretary General for the Police Community Relations Committee, said: “When it comes to the issue of security, I have knowledge about it.

Ndume said the Federal Government should now employ security or private military contractors to flush out insurgents, bandits and Boko Haram terrorists.

“The questions to consider on this matter include, is the suggestion good for the country? Does it not impact negatively on our Armed Forces and as a politician, does he intend to use this for political or financial gain?

“I don’t know the reason why this demand is coming from such a highly respected person in our society. Being a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, it is surprising for such a demand. What that shows is that probably they do not understand what being a mercenary or security contractor is all about.

“A mercenary is someone who is just primarily interested in making money at the expense of ethics and the lives of the people.

So, bringing mercenaries into the country is an indictment, a serious indictment on the professionalism

of the Nigerian Army that is being respected not only in Africa but all over the world.

“The Nigerian Army has gone to so many peace-keeping services, that are external operations outside the country. They are rated excellent even by the United Nations.

So, coming at this point in time to start demanding for mercenaries is just trying to say that the Nigerian Army has failed.

“The Nigerian Army has been operating and doing a good job in all the fronts they have been posted to even within the Nigerian community or society they have been doing job of keeping peace and protecting our territorial boundaries effectively. So, I don’t see the reason why Ndume should be making such demands. The demand is wrong at this time, so completely and totally wrong.

“Instead, soldiers should be given proper training and provided with high tech security equipment to do the job. With high tech gadgets, we can always locate them and take them out using UAVs and all the electronic things you can use.

“Ndume should be talking about advocating for more funds to be given to the Nigerian Army for them to procure modern equipment, training, spare-parts and modern gadgets that could be used to detect wherever any man, any woman is hiding, especially those

who are committing heinous crimes. It is not acceptable in any quarter. It’s not acceptable because the Nigerian Army has not failed. Nigerian army is doing a great job,” he said.

Another respondent, Mr. Osaretin Osadebamwe, who is the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Federal Territory (FCT) Council, said the position of the senator is not strange because for a man who is indirectly in the security circle by virtue of his position as a senator who in the last Senate was the Chairman, House Committee on Army and now the Chairman Senate Committee on Security.

‘”So, there are information that he has that the average Nigerian does not have and so, if a man of such a political distinction

and exposure by virtue of the position within the Army, given the offices he has occupied in the Senate, it is not totally out of place that he made that suggestion.

“I think it should be looked into that he’s calling for security, private mercenaries to be employed to reduce the level of insecurity in the country.

“Knowing fully well that he is a Senator from Borno State, which is the epicenter of the decade-old insurgency and having been a senator also he was exposed to certain security meetings and information from maybe Senate close door sessions with security chiefs who know the details of the discussions. “Doubting the credibility of our soldiers concerns

security matters which is not something for one to begin to speculate. Every nation uses private forces. Every government has the legal might to either use internal force or attract outside forces such as the WAGNER Group to be able to subjugate whatever disturbs the

environment so that the integrity of the nation stands.

“Recall that the former Whip of the Senate, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to engage the services of military contractors to arrest the situations.

Sen. Ndume who represents Borno South in the National Assembly, called on President Tinubu to temporarily hire the services of military contractors to wipe out the remnants of Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State.

Ndume, who hails the gallant performance of the military and Civilian JTF, said they’re ill-equipped to carry out the task of eliminating the remaining insurgents who operate within.

He justified the call by saying that “These contractors will come with their equipment and military hardware. In a very short time, they’ll eliminate those Boko Haram terrorists. The contractors can also be used to eliminate those bandits operating in the North West.

“Over a period, the Federal Government can now recruit youths to join the military and raise the number to at least one million. But in the interim, I think the President should consider this option of hiring military contractors,” Ndume who is currently away in Benin Republic for an ECOWAS Parliament engagement stated.

Analyst backs senator Ndume’s position

Meanwhile, a Jos-based public analyst, Comrade Innocent Chukwuemeka has aligned his thought with Senator Ali Ndume, calling on president Tinubu to overhaul Nigeria’s security architecture.

Chukwuemeka said even though security agencies are trying to overcome challenges of Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities across the country but much still needed to be done.

The public analyst made his position known while speaking to Daily Champion on Thursday in Jos, sequel to Ndume’s proposal.

According to Comrade Chukwuemeka, “before hiring the services of military contractors, what government at the centre needs to do to nip insecurity bedeviling us is to revive and rejig the entire security settings.

“There is a need to empower all sectors starting from the Police who have the constitutional responsibility of manning our internal security, then the military who protect our territorial integrity and other para military organs.”

He further stated that winning a war against insecurity can only be possible when government work with sincerity of purpose and desist from paying lip-service.

“Thousands of innocent Nigerians fall victim of what they don’t deserve as a result of bad governance. Thank God it is Senator Ndume who came out to speak for which I am hundred percent in support of his position.

“But beyond rhetoric, the question is can our leaders go back to the drawing board with a sincerity of purpose and address the challenges of insecurity rendering Nigerians most especially vulnerable people hopeless?

…As Abdulsalami Abubakar links insecurity in Sahel region to poverty, weak governance

However, a Former military Head of State, retired Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, has attributed the growing insecurity in the Sahel region to poverty, unemployment and weak governance.

Speaking at the first News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) annual lecture in Abuja on Thursday, Abubakar also highlighted the role of climate change and environmental degradation in exacerbating insecurity in the region.

He noted that these issues, combined with the proliferation of small arms and light weapons, have created a “fertile ground” for insecurity to thrive, significantly impacting both Nigeria and the broader Sahel region.

Abubakar said : “At the heart of the insecurity in this region are undercurrents of poverty, unemployment, weak governance, and institutional failures, along with climate change and environmental degradation.”

He emphasized that the resulting insecurity has had a devastating effect on development in the region.

Despite the challenges, Abubakar expressed optimism about Nigeria’s capacity to overcome these security threats and called for collective efforts from all Nigerians and Africans to address the situation.

He praised NAN for organizing the lecture, saying it was timely given the increased efforts of the government and other stakeholders to tackle the ongoing security crisis.

The elder statesman also expressed hope that the event would encourage a productive dialogue, helping to identify the root causes and actors involved in the insecurity, and offer sustainable solutions for the future.

…Gov Abiodun urges religious leaders to partner govt to fight insecurity, poverty

In another development, The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has charged religious bodies to collaborate with governments at all levels to address the societal challenges confronting Nigeria such as poverty and insecurity.

The Governor spoke during the official induction of the South West officers of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the 56th birthday celebration of the President of CAN in the South West, Bishop Akintunde Akin-Akinsanya, in Abeokuta on Thursday.

Prince Abiodun, said that his administration acknowledges the role of the Christian community in shaping the socio-cultural and spiritual fabric of the country.

“As a government, we deeply acknowledge the role the Christian community plays in shaping the socio-cultural and spiritual fabric of our nation.

“In these trying times, it is important that we come together to address the pressing challenges of our society, primarily poverty, inequality, and insecurity,” he said.

He called on members of CAN, South West region, to embrace the responsibility of leadership with integrity, compassion, dedication, and a heart of service.

The Governor further urged them to inspire a new nation that will engage in meaningful dialogue and actions that will advance the cause of Christ and the good of the society.

He, therefore, called on all religious leaders of all faiths to continue to offer their support to the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, even as he praised the President for his steadfast leadership in navigating the complexities of the nation’s economy.

“The Church, as the moral compass of society, must continue to play its role in advocating for socio-economic development. This will bring fusion to the vision of our nation’s founders and leaders,” he said.

The Governor noted that his administration would continue to foster peaceful co-existence among all citizens and faiths, regardless of tribe, religion, and political affiliation, adding that true development can only occur in an atmosphere of peace.

He explained that his administration would continue to support all religious programmes that promote religious harmony and preserve the dignity of life.

Governor Abiodun promised to acceed to the request of the church to reconstruct the Kemta Housing Estate leading to Community Faith Avenue.

“I hereby accept your request. We will do everything to ensure that this road is reconstructed and becomes more passable. Next time you are coming here, this road will be tarred by the grace of God,” he said.

Highlight of the event was the decoration of Prince Abiodun and former President Olusegun Obasanjo as the Grand Patron of the South West CAN and founding father of CAN, respectively.