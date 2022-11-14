Fidelity Bank’s conference on Nigeria’s non-oil exports begins in London

.Takuma, Oramah,Chike-Obi, others to speak

THOMAS IMONIKHE

As part of renewed efforts to assist Nigerian businesses compete favorably in international markets, Fidelity Bank Plc will Tuesday host the maiden of the Fidelity International Trade and Creative Connect (FITCC) in London, United Kingdom.

Scheduled to hold today and tomorrow, the event which has already been heavily subscribed is being attended by top chief executives of leading businesses, entrepreneurs, investors and regulators operating in the commodity, service, creative, fashion and fintech sectors in Nigeria, the United Kingdom and the wider European market.

It is being organised in partnership with the UK Department for International Trade (DIT), the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) and Invest Africa, as part of initiatives to give a global audience of partners and investors insight into the fast-growing Nigerian markets.

The conference will also entails discussion panels to tackle different aspects of this growth, with high-profile participants as keynote speakers while the major objectives include promoting Nigeria’s non-oil exports and to facilitate integrations to global supply-chain networks via partnerships, co-creation opportunities and foreign direct investments as part of pragmatic steps to reduce over dependence on crude oil for foreign earnings.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe who spoke on the conference recently stated that the “FITCC is the next step in a series of activities we organized over the years to promote exportation in Nigeria. As a Bank, we started out by investing heavily in growing local capacity and providing funding options for exporters. Over the years, we have remained committed to promoting non-oil exports from Nigeria, and through the FITCC, we are opening new opportunities in the international markets for Nigerian exporters and contributing positively to the growth of our economy. Leveraging this platform, we will connect local businesses to importers and investors in the United Kingdom and Europe.”

She said besides product exhibitions, FITCC will feature keynotes/plenaries, syndicate rooms for closed-door engagements with industry leaders, deal/meeting rooms, art exhibitions, themed theatrical performances, networking cocktails and side fashion shows.

According to her, “Beyond our contributions in the non-oil export sector, the creative sector remains a key focus for us to help drive economic growth. Whether through music, art, tech, fashion or food, we are shifting the narrative in the global community and to help the sector, we would be showcasing the best brands in these sectors alongside our commodity exports. We, therefore, invite as many of them as can join us to come along to FITCC to explore partnership, expansion, market diversification and investment opportunities”.

Expected speakers at the conference include Aminu Takuma, the Regional Director of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) – an agency of the Federal Government established to encourage, promote, and coordinate investments in Nigeria. With his deep knowledge of the Nigerian market and its potential for further growth, Takuma will set out one of the central themes of the conference by spotlighting the opportunities for investment in Nigeria, and the incentives to do so.

Also, Prof. Benedict Okey Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the African Export-Import Bank (AFREXIM Bank) will take part in a panel discussion on Business, Policy and Finance – Enhancing the Competitiveness of Nigeria’s Exports to the UK.

On his part, Mustafa Chike-Obi, the pioneer Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON and current Chairman of the Board of Fidelity Bank Plc, will speak on the challenges and opportunities of connecting Nigeria to the world through trade enhancements and creative exchange. Previously Executive Chairman at Alpha African Advisory, Chike-Obi has held several managerial and leadership positions in reputable global investment banking, gaining knowledge in capital market operations in both mature and emerging markets.

Other notable speakers include Kate Isa, the MD/CEO of Katchey Company Limited; Suleiman Dikwa, Managing Director and CEO of Green Sahara Farms, which works to create world-serving and sustainable agricultural heritage in Africa; Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli, the founder and CEO of Leap Africa, a youth-focused leadership development non-profit organisation; Princess Ronke Ademiluyi, creator of Africa Fashion Week Nigeria, which aims to promote the work of emerging Nigerian designers; and more.

Meanwhile, commenting on the high profile of speakers taking part in the conference, Alison Kingsley-Hall, Head of Membership, Invest Africa said,“We are delighted to host FITCC, and proud of the level of expertise our speakers will bring. From investment opportunities to sustainability, from export development to Nigerian female entrepreneurs, we aim to give a complete picture of the fast-growing Nigerian markets and the opportunities this growth presents.”