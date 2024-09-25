Fidelity Bank supports quality education with donation to Lagos Secondary Schools Students

Fidelity Bank Plc, a leading financial institution, has extended its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives to the Aguda community in Surulere, Lagos, by donating school bags to students of Aguda Junior Grammar and Aguda Community Junior Secondary Schools.

This generous contribution, facilitated by the Mastermind Inductees Class, was carried out under the Fidelity Helping Hand Program (FHHP). The FHHP encourages Fidelity Bank employees to identify impactful community projects and contribute towards their execution, with the bank matching the funds raised by its staff to amplify the collective effort.

Commenting on the donation the Divisional Head, Brand & Communications at Fidelity Bank, Dr. Meksley Nwagboh, emphasized the bank’s dedication to fostering quality education. “At Fidelity Bank, we believe that every child deserves the chance to dream and achieve greatness through quality education. That is why we are providing back packs to students in Aguda Junior Grammar and Aguda Community Junior Secondary Schools this back-to-school season.”

In addition to educational development initiatives, Fidelity Bank regularly undertakes CSR activities across three other pillars: Environment, Health & Social Welfare, and Youth Empowerment. “This is not the first, nor will it be the last time we make such contributions. As the new academic year begins, we reaffirm our commitment to support all players in the education value chain to meet their objectives. This is borne out of our understanding of the pivotal role that quality education plays in shaping a brighter future for the nation,” Nwagboh added.

The Vice Principal, Aguda Junior Grammar School, Mr. Omotoso Omodele, expressed profound gratitude on behalf of the school, saying that, “Fidelity Bank’s support is truly commendable. The impact of this initiative is far-reaching and we are confident that those who contributed to this noble cause will be richly rewarded.”

Ranked as one of the best banks in Nigeria, Fidelity Bank is a full-fledged commercial bank with over 8.3 million customers serviced across its 251 business offices in Nigeria and the United Kingdom as well as on digital banking channels.

The bank has won multiple local and international awards including the Export Finance Bank of the Year at the 2023 BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards, the Best Payment Solution Provider Nigeria 2023 and Best SME Bank Nigeria 2022 by the Global Banking and Finance Awards; Best Bank for SMEs in Nigeria by the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2023; and Best Domestic Private Bank in Nigeria by the Euromoney Global Private Banking Awards 2023.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng