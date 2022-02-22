Fidelity Bank lights up Lagos with ‘The Euphoria Event’

COMFORT EKELEME

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc, Mrs Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe said the bank decided to host ‘The Euphoria’ to celebrate its customers and their partners as it is an institution that puts the customer at the core of its operations.

Fidelity Bank in commemoration of Valentine’s season weekend hosted the ‘The Euphoria’. The well-attended event saw a host of customers, students and staff of the bank bask in a convivial atmosphere as the bank took them through several themed activities.

With spellbinding musical performances from Jonny Drille, Chike and Fave as well as interesting games, The Euphoria lived up to its billing as a major A-class event in Nigeria’s entertainment schedule in 2022.

Mrs Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe -who was represented by the Executive Director, Lagos and South-West Businesses, Dr Ken Opara said over the years, Fidelity Bank has built a reputation for going above and beyond in delivering superior customer service.

“Whether it’s through our online services or interactions with our dedicated employees, people have come to associate us with delightful experiences.

At Fidelity Bank, we strive to provide our customers with unforgettable experiences by offering superior service, innovative solutions, and engaging platforms such as The Euphoria.

“That is why we created the Euphoria platform to help engage with the younger demographics of our customer base.

“The event showcased a fully interactive experience centre, which featured photo booths, karaoke competitions, a love wall and several other engaging activities geared toward creating bonding opportunities and memorable experiences for guests,” she said.

Held at the multi purpose-built Fidelity Bank Grounds on Abila Oniru Street, Oniru, Lagos, The Euphoria also featured several interesting competitions that saw guests go home with mouth-watering prizes including weekend getaways, dinner dates and other family-related prizes.

Following performances from Fave and Chike, the high point of the evening was the exhilarating performance by rave of the moment and Mavins Records artiste, Johnny Drille, which climaxed with a well-choreographed fireworks display that lit up the Oniru and Lekki skies.