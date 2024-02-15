Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Fidelity Bank extends Onyeali-Ikpe’s tenure as MD/CEO to 2026

Business & Economy
, MD/CEO Fidelity Bank Plc, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe.
4
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

Fidelity Bank Plc says its Board of Directors has extended the tenure of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of the bank, Dr Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, to 2026.

Mr Ezinwa Unuigboje, the Company Secretary, said this in a notification sent to the Nigerian Exchange Ltd.(NGX) in Lagos.

Unuigboje stated that the decision was taken at the board’s meeting on Feb. 12.

He explained that the extension is in furtherance of the bank’s strategic objectives and premised on Onyeali-Ikpe’s performance since assumption of office on Jan. 1, 2021.

“The Board is confident that the bank’s performance will continue its upward trajectory under Onyeali-Ikpe’s leadership.

“They also look forward to working closely with her and the executive management team on execution of various strategic initiatives, including international expansion, “he said.

Continue Reading
Editor 17791 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

UK signs landmark partnership with Nigeria to boost trade/…

NASS Will Support MAN to Make Manufacturing Industry…

Tinubu asks Senate to confirm Cardoso as MPC chairman

Ecobank MySME Growth Webinar: Expert harps on need to…

1 of 652