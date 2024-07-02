Fidelity Bank donates food items to Hearts of Gold Children Hospice, Surulere

Fidelity Bank Plc, has reinforced its dedication to supporting its host community by donating essential food items to the Hearts of Gold Children Hospice in Surulere, Lagos.

The donation was executed by the Apex Squad Inductees Class under the auspices of the Fidelity Helping Hands Program (FHHP), a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of Fidelity Bank Plc. Through the scheme, staff across the bank’s business locations identify projects that impact their immediate community and raise funds to execute them. The bank’s management then matches this contribution with an equal amount and disburses it for the selected project.

Explaining the bank’s commitment to supporting its host communities, Dr. Meksley Nwagboh, Divisional Head, Brands & Communications, Fidelity Bank Plc, said, “Giving is integral to our mission at Fidelity Bank, and our contribution to the Hearts of Gold Children’s Hospice underscores our dedication to positively impacting the communities we serve. We believe every child deserves access to nutritious food and a healthy future and through our FHHP, we are pleased to partner with Hearts of Gold Children’s Hospice to actualize this.”

The donation to Gold Children’s Hospice aligns with Fidelity Bank Plc’s Health/Social Welfare CSR pillar. Other pillars in the bank’s CSR thrust are Youth Empowerment, Environment and Education.

“Fidelity Bank has consistently demonstrated a remarkable commitment to giving. We are deeply appreciative of their support, which enables us to continue providing care for children with special needs, including those with Down’s Syndrome, cerebral palsy, and autism. This donation is timely and vital for our ongoing efforts”, commented Mrs. Theresa Omolaja Adedoyin, Founder of Hearts of Gold Children’s Hospice.

She stated that the home relies entirely on the generosity of individuals, organizations, and corporate bodies, and she urged other organizations to emulate Fidelity Bank’s example in supporting the children at the hospice.

Hearts of Gold Children’s Hospice offers housing, feeding, healthcare, and psychosocial support to children with special needs; thus serving as a beacon of hope in the society.

Also, Fidelity Bank Pl on Tuesday embarked on three kilometre walk to sensitized the residents on its 3.2 billion right issue and a 10 billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each to the general public.

The walk, led by one of its Branch Manager, Mr Ebi Ayerite started from Okaka Market through Opolo and Tombia to Swali Altra-Modern Market in Yenagoa.

Ayerite told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the sensitization show was draw the attention of the public to the offer, which ends on July 29.

According to Ayerte, the bank’s right issue of 3.2 billion will go forN9.25 per share while the 10 billion shares to the public will cost N9.75 per share.

He said that the bank’s shares remained one of the best in the market in Nigeria.

“The acceptance and application lists for the rights issue and public offer, which opened on June 20, 2024, are scheduled to close on July 29.

”We are her to reach out all irrespective of size, age and race

“Since the show started, many of the residents have picked the form, filled and returned it,’ he said.

He assured prospective investors that they would receive returns for their investment.

Ayerite said that Fidelity Bank had a strong and experienced Board of Directors, comprising of seasoned professionals in the oil and gas, finance, and investment banking.