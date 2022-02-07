Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Fidelity Bank disburses N34bn in credit to boost rice value chain

Business & EconomyBanking
By Editor
0 17

Fidelity Bank has facilitated  the  disbursement  of  over  N34  Billion  in  direct  credit  to  players  in  the  Nigerian rice  value  chain. The bank’s interventions in recent years have  helped  to  unlock spontaneous financing opportunities for a large swathe of paddy  rice  farmers  with  significant  contributions  to  the expansion of national paddy rice output.

 

Only recently, the bank part-financed the construction of a 400 metric tons per day mega rice mill in Kano state owned by the Gerawa Group of Companies.

 

Commenting on the development, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, Managing Director/CEO, Fidelity Bank Plc, said, “Through our interventions in the rice space, we have created positive impact in rural communities by way of farmer empowerment and employment generation. This is also in alignment with the business sustainability imperative of our banking business.”

 

Shedding light on the bank’s activities further down the value chain, Mrs. Onyeali-Ikpe stated that the bank directly financed the construction and installation of several integrated rice mills across different geo-political zones in Nigeria. These rice mills have a combined rice milling capacity in excess of 500,000 MT per annum.

 

Recognizing the importance of the last mile traders in the value chain, she noted, “We have also provided low-cost funds to rice traders to purchase rice from indigenous rice millers for sale to the final consumers. This has helped in stabilizing the prices of locally produced rice.”

 

Whilst stressing the importance of imbibing sustainability practices, Mrs. Onyeali-Ikpe points out that the bank has modelled effective social and environmental sustainability frameworks into its agribusiness deal structuring workflow to address social and environmental sustainability requirements. This, she adds follows the CBN’s Sustainable Banking Principles and Sector Guideline, IFC Performance Standards and Equator Principles.

 

The bank’s activities have continued to receive recognition by operators, funding partners and all other actors in the agribusiness space. At the Bankers’ Committee meeting of December 2019, for instance, Fidelity Bank was awarded 2nd position in Sustainable Agriculture Transaction of the year.

 

Continue Reading
Editor 3056 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

NSDC executive secretary lauds BUA foods on contributions to…

BudgIT signs MoU with Ondo State Govt

OneWoman: Sterling Bank pledges N1bn to businesses

East West Road: Akpabio secures N10bn funding from Sovereign…

1 of 175