FG’s decision on TRCN funding threatens teaching profession – NUT

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has urged the Federal Government to reconsider its decision to withdraw funding from the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN).

NUT National President Audu Amba made the call at the public presentation of the Professional Standards for School Leadership in Abuja, stating that the decision is detrimental to the development of the teaching profession.

Amba emphasized that TRCN is responsible for professionalizing teaching in primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions, and its funding is crucial for the council’s regulatory role.

“TRCN is the regulatory body that professionalise every body that teaches in primary, secondary and universities.

“We woke up overnight that federal government decided to say that they have stopped funding the TRCN.

“I have never seen anywhere in the world that a regulatory body that is supposed to regulate the teaching profession is not funded, do we really mean business when doing this?

He expressed concern that the government’s decision may undermine the importance of teachers, who are essential for implementing policies in other sectors.

“Are we saying that teachers are inconsequential? We will not allow it go as leaders of teachers.

“We will agitate and make sure government funds TRCN because we have gone a long way as the leading country in Africa, so we can’t be seen retracting back,” he said.

On his part ,the Registrar/Chief Executive of TRCN, Prof. Josiah Ajiboye said the review of the Professional Standards for School Leadership was undertaken to reflect the evolving instructional roles of school leaders.

Ajiboye, explained that the reviewed Professional Standards for School Leadership aim to reflect the evolving instructional roles of school leaders and provide a comprehensive framework for addressing contemporary challenges in the education system.

The standards emphasize instructional leadership, professional learning for teachers, and accountability among school leaders, promoting a culture of continuous improvement and growth.

“This charged them with the responsibility to provide professional learning for teachers and are considered as the most effective type of leadership practice for improving student learning outcomes”

” The document is setting the stage for a transformative impact on the educational landscape of Nigeria.

“The standards outlined herein are intended to promote a culture of continuous improvement, professional growth, and accountability among school leaders,” he said.