FG warns against violent protest, declares prisons ‘red zones’

Ahead of the planned nationwide protests meeting billed to start August 1, the Federal Government has declared all its 256 custodial centres across the country as “red zones” whose sanctity must not be violated under any guise.

The Controller General of Corrections (CGC) Hailey Nababa gave the warning in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja.

“In view of the purported national protest scheduled to be held on the first day of August 2024, the Nigerian Correctional Service wishes to inform the public that the Custodial Centres have been designated as red zones; therefore, any person or group of persons who have no business whatsoever should steer clear,” the statement signed by the spokesman of the agency Abubakar Umar read.

The agency restated that “custodial and non-custodial centres are critical national assets which are germane to public safety as well as national security.

“Tampering with or attacking them will lead to a breakdown of law and order, and further exacerbate the security of the society in general,” the statement read.

It said given the proposed protest, security measures have been beefed up in custodial centres nationwide.

“Adequate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure that no correctional facility is defiled,” it said.

“The Ministry of Interior Joint Taskforce (MOIJTF) has been activated to provide extra security in and around custodial facilities nationwide.”

The move comes after a similar one by the Nigeria Customs Services (NCS) which directed the beefing up of security around the country’s borders.

“The Comptroller General of Immigration Service, KN Nandap pcc, mmis, fsm, has directed Zonal Heads, State Command Comptrollers and Divisional Immigration Officers (DIOS) of the Service across the country to be extra vigilant and step up surveillance in view of the planned nationwide protest by some groups,” the NCS said.

Other security agencies like the Nigerian Army and police have also cautioned against violence during the planned protest.