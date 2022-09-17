FG Vs ASUU: Court adjourns case to September 19

CHIGOZIE IKPO, Abuja

The National Industrial Court, Abuja, has adjourned the suit filed by the Federal Government, challenging the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to Monday, September 19 for a hearing of the interlocutory application of the Federal Government.

At Friday’s proceedings, counsel to the Federal government, James Igwe, prayed the court to give the suit an accelerated hearing due to the urgency of the matter to enable the students to return to school.

Igwe told the court that since the matter was already in court, it would be proper for the strike to be called off, pending the determination of the suit.

Counsel to ASUU, Femi Falana, argued that the matter was adjourned to Friday for further mention and not for hearing. He said he has been served with the federal government’s Interlocutory injunction.

Falana added that ASUU is currently meeting with stakeholders to ensure that this lingering crisis is resolved. He appealed to the Federal Government to cooperate with them to resolve the issue.

The presiding judge, Justice Polycarp Hamman, subsequently adjourned the suit to Monday 19, 2022

Speaking outside the court, President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Usman Umar Barambu, lamented the effect of the strike on the Nigerian students who have been at home for more than 8 months.

He pleaded on ASUU and and the Federal Government to shift grounds so that they can return to class, stating that they are “tired”.

He said “We are here to observe the sitting and to make our stand known. Our stand is very simple and clear, we want to return back to class.

“We are calling on Federal Government and ASUU to shift grounds, so that at least we can go back to class. We are always at the receiving end, this is almost 8 to 9 months,

we are tired.

For a better society