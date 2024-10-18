FG urges UNICEF to increase its developmental aids to Nigerian children

Chidimma Uchegbu – Abuja

Federal Government of Nigeria has called on the United Nations system especially the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to provide long term solutions to fundamental challenges being faced by children in the country.

The Honourable Minister of Budget and Economic Planning Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu made this known during a courtesy visit on him by the Deputy Executive Director Partnership, of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Ms. Kitty Van Der Heijden, yesterday.

Bagudu frowned at the UN system for not doing enough as its social development assistance efforts in the country was the smallest in the world.

According to him, “You should be the beacon of light, because you deal with a special group of people, children”

Sen. Bagudu noted that despite improved budgetary allocations of government to tackle challenges as insurgency, education and infrastructure deficit, he lamented that it is still not enough as the insurgency crisis has destroyed any gains the federal government might have made.

The Minister appreciated the partnership with UNICEF over the years, especially with the establishment of eight UNICEF offices in Nigeria but however challenged UNICEF to adopt technology to provide appropriate content to aid children’s learning.

Earlier, the Deputy Executive Director Partnership, of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Ms. Kitty Van Der Heijden appreciated the warm relationship between Nigeria and UNICEF while commending the Nigerian budget that gave priority to Children in the 2024 budget.

She noted that UNICEF had increased allocation for social protection by 2% in its 2025 budget.

She promised that UNICEF was willing to provide technical assistance in the areas of health education, social and child protection.

Over the years, UNICEF has provided intervention in the areas of; improved access to safe water, screening and treating children for severe acute malnutrition and strengthening delivery of primary health care services, including vaccinations for children.