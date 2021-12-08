Champion Newspapers Limited
FG urges unemployed persons in the country  to take up  Entrepreneurship to be  self-reliant

By Editor
From  Victor  Duruamaku  Owerri

 

 

Federal Government has urged unemployed Nigerians to  take  up entrepreneurship  to be self-reliant

 

 

The Federal Government made  the  appeal Tuesday, through the  Director General  of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Mallam Abubakar Nuhu-Fikpo   in Owerri during the flag-off of a one week entrepreneurship training organised by the Directorate.

 

 

Nuhu-Fikpo, represented by Mrs Ngozi Iheanacho, the NDE Coordinator in Imo   State  also said that the training was organised by the Directorate’s Department of Small Scale Entreprises (SSE) in collaboration with Narzeemursaj Nigeria Limited, a private company.

 

 

He added that 100 persons would be trained from each state of the federation as well as the Federal Capital Territory on various entrepreneurial skills.

 

 

The  Director  General further Said  that the Directorate would present certificates to successful trainees at the end of the program and help them to access business start-up loans.

 

 

” NDE in collaboration with Narzeemursaj considers this program to be a panacea to  the dwindling  economy  of the country” he further said

 

 

According to  him ” this training affords you the opportunity to improve yourself, create wealth and generate employment because we have well trained resource persons who will be able to teach you the rudiments of SSE ”

 

 

Also speaking, the Director, Small Scale Enterprises   Mr Sunday Apakasa,told  the participants to concentrate on training, strive for consistency and endeavour to complete the training.

 

 

Apakasa who was represented by Mrs Nnenna Rahmadu-Usman of the SSE department assured the participants of the Directorate’s commitment to its core mandate of job creation through entrepreneurship.

 

 

Responding  on behalf of  other participants, Mrs Ezinne Ogonodo  commended the NDE for its continuous efforts at employment generation and pledged to seize the opportunity to develop their individual  businesses .

