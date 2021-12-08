FG urges unemployed persons in the country  to take up  Entrepreneurship to be  self-reliant

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Federal Government has urged unemployed Nigerians to take up entrepreneurship to be self-reliant

The Federal Government made the appeal Tuesday, through the Director General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Mallam Abubakar Nuhu-Fikpo in Owerri during the flag-off of a one week entrepreneurship training organised by the Directorate.

Nuhu-Fikpo, represented by Mrs Ngozi Iheanacho, the NDE Coordinator in Imo State also said that the training was organised by the Directorate’s Department of Small Scale Entreprises (SSE) in collaboration with Narzeemursaj Nigeria Limited, a private company.

He added that 100 persons would be trained from each state of the federation as well as the Federal Capital Territory on various entrepreneurial skills.

The Director General further Said that the Directorate would present certificates to successful trainees at the end of the program and help them to access business start-up loans.

” NDE in collaboration with Narzeemursaj considers this program to be a panacea to the dwindling economy of the country” he further said

According to him ” this training affords you the opportunity to improve yourself, create wealth and generate employment because we have well trained resource persons who will be able to teach you the rudiments of SSE ”

Also speaking, the Director, Small Scale Enterprises Mr Sunday Apakasa,told the participants to concentrate on training, strive for consistency and endeavour to complete the training.

Apakasa who was represented by Mrs Nnenna Rahmadu-Usman of the SSE department assured the participants of the Directorate’s commitment to its core mandate of job creation through entrepreneurship.

Responding on behalf of other participants, Mrs Ezinne Ogonodo commended the NDE for its continuous efforts at employment generation and pledged to seize the opportunity to develop their individual businesses .