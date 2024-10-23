FG urges manufacturers to embrace renewable energy

The Federal Government has tasked local manufacturing companies to adopt renewable energy for the nation’s economic growth and development.

Dr Adesuyi Olajide, the Director, Weights and Measures Department of the Federal Ministry of Industries, Trade and Investment, made call at the department’s annual surveillance visit to Cadbury Nigeria Plc on Tuesday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the International Renewable Energy Agency estimates that 90 per cent of the world’s electricity can and should come from renewable energy by 2050.

Olajide also a Fellow of the Security Institute, restated the Federal Government’s commitment to ensure a steady supply of power for businesses to thrive.

He added that the government was trying its best in terms of policies that would help the growth of industries in the country.

“The entire world is moving towards renewable energy, the government is encouraging industries to go green. Not only the industries but every Nigerian is encouraged to go green.

“The Weights and Measures is an arm of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, is noted for providing an enabling environment to ensure that manufacturing industries thrive.

“Government is passionate about protecting the Nigerian industries,” Olajide said.

Speaking on the agency’s working visit to Cadbury Nigeria, Olajide said the company was operating within the regulatory requirements.

“Basically, we went through the factory and their machines are in good working condition. The little mistake we saw, we pointed them out and they are just within the error limits.

“We are committed to implementing what the act stipulates and any industry that is found wanting, we seal their equipment, and they will have to pay some sanctions to the government after complying,” Olajide said.

He noted that the monitoring was aimed at ensuring consumers’ protection.

“The exercise is to ensure that manufacturing companies do not short-change consumers. We inspected their weight bridge which they used in receiving their raw materials.

“We want to ensure that once they say it is 100 tonnes, it should be 100 tonnes. So that consumers will have value for their money.

“As a consumer, if you are buying these Bournvita and they tell you it is 60 grams, 20 grams or 900 grams, the money you have paid should be commensurate to what you are getting from Cadbury.

“This is what this exercise is all about,” he said.

Olajide explained that the Weights and Measures Department, embarks on the annual surveillance to ensure fair trade, compliance and to protect the consumers.

On his part, Mr Taiwo Adebayo, the Maintenance and Repair Lead for Candy Plant, Cadbury Nigeria, commended the Weights and Measures team for the visit.

Adebayo described the visit as a welcome development.

He said that the visit was one of the things expected from the government to keep companies on their toes.

“We now have great insights into many things. What I have never heard before, I have heard and there is room for improvement now.

“I heard the corresponding to the machines. The insights we have gotten from the government is a very good thing.

“l now see a new thing, a new commitment. Before, you hardly see government officials stay two hours.

“Now you can see them spending five hours, a whole day asking genuine questions that is for the benefit of everybody.

“This makes the visit to be unique. It is a good thing and it is a welcome development,” Adebayo said.

