FG urges farmers to embrace better soil health, climate friendly agriculture

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The Federal Government has called for the adoption of enhanced soil health practices and climate-smart agriculture to improve the nation’s food and nutrition security.

Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Sabi Aliyu Abdullahi, said at the 48th Annual Conference of the Soil Science Society of Nigeria (SSSN) with the theme, “Soil Health and Climate-Smart Agriculture for Resilient Food Security System” held at the National Centre for Women Development, in Abuja that the nation cannot afford to lag behind in adopting smart agricultural practices.

He revealed that soil health and climate-smart agriculture are pivotal to the establishment of a resilient food security system, adding that soil health is the foundation of sustainable agriculture, while climate-smart farming is essential for adapting to climate change.

Sen. Abdullahi stressed that soil has become the world’s most vulnerable resource as a result of climate change and land degradation, adding that the consequences of these twin problems were profound, affecting ecosystem services including food security, water quality/availability, human health and the livelihood of many citizens.

In his words, “addressing soil degradation and climate change is a fundamental challenge for sustainable agriculture, Climate change poses an even greater challenge to our arable land as was noted by our dear President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in his speech at the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

“Northern Nigeria is hounded by desert encroachment on once arable land. Our south is pounded by the rising tide of coastal flooding and erosion. In the middle, the rainy season brings floods that kill and displace multitudes.”

The minister emphasized that all these challenges require not just a change in tactics and approach but also the injection of new knowledge, innovations, skills, techniques, technology, and value orientation.

He stated that the solutions to the problems are within our reach. “The solutions include climate-smart practices such as conservation tillage and cover cropping, agroforestry and reforestation, the cultivation of climate-resilient crops and livestock, integrated pest management and nutrient management.”

Speaking further, the minister revealed that the ministry is currently promoting the Nigeria Farmers’ Soil Health Card Scheme (NFSHCS) as a key priority and significant intervention for sustainable agriculture

Abdullahi noted that the NFSHCS would achieve improved soil health and fertility, increased agricultural productivity and resilience, enhanced food security and nutrition, reduced greenhouse gas emissions and carbon sequestration, improved livelihoods and income for small-scale farmers, amongst others.

He therefore called for strong collaboration and synergy that would support the success of the initiative noting that “together, we have the power to create a resilient food security system that would benefit everyone.”

In his opening remarks, Director Agricultural Land and Climate Change Management Services Department, Mr. Olanipekun Oshadiya revealed that the purpose of the conference was to discuss various issues around soil health and climate change and the implications on the country’s agriculture, health, and social well-being of the citizenry.

He noted that the conference would bring together relevant stakeholders to highlight the crucial role of soil health in stimulating sustainable pro-poor productivity growth in the agricultural sector and to agree on some Soil Health Initiatives, adding that if the objectives and aspirations are to be realized, then maintaining and improving soil health is of great paramount.

The President of Soil Science Society of Nigeria (SSSN), Professor Jibrin Mohammed Jibrin in his remarks stated that the conference was a landmark, noting that the Society is working with the Ministry to organize the conference and discuss issues of the soil.

He commended the Ministry for the inauguration of the soil health card scheme for sustainable agriculture, revealing that it would promote site-specific and crop-specific soil health management practices, along with the careful application of fertilizers.

Highlight of the event was the presentation of a plaque and proceedings of the SSSN to the Minister of State, Sen. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi.

In attendance were representatives of World Bank, Agro-climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (Acresal), OCP Africa, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Indorama, Soil Values amongst others.

In another development, The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy has concluded arrangements to embark on the comprehensive review of the nation’s cultural practices for better management and exploitation to help generate increased revenue from the sector.

Already, a high-powered ministerial committee has been inaugurated to commence the review exercise and will be expected to visit the 36 states of the federation and Abuja to collect and collate data on cultures and traditions practiced in different areas apart from visiting and interacting with various cadres of traditional and religious leaders.

The Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa-Musawa, who inaugurated the Technical Drafting Committee for the review of the National Cultural Policy of Nigeria at the minister’s Conference Room in Abuja, highlighted the critical role the updated National Cultural Policy will play in preserving Nigeria’s cultural heritage and promoting socio-economic development.

“The review and development of an updated National Cultural Policy is a critical undertaking that will shape the direction, growth, and sustainability of Nigeria’s cultural sector for years to come. Culture is the life-blood of our nation. it defines our identity, heritage, values, and way of life,” Musa-Musawa .stated.

The minister further emphasized that the initiative aligns with President Tinubu’s agenda to revitalize and harness the potential of Nigeria’s cultural sector for national development.

The committee, formed in collaboration with the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), was tasked with addressing policy gaps, establishing a robust governance framework, and aligning with both regional and global standards.

The committee is expected to complete its assignment and submit a final draft policy document for approval by the Federal Executive Council within six weeks.

Speaking on behalf of the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mr. James Sule, OON, the Director of Entertainment and Creative Economy Department and a member of the Committee, Mrs. Ugochi Akudo Nwosu, reiterated the importance of the National Cultural Policy.

“The National Policy on Culture is a legal framework to guide, preserve, present, and promote our unique and diverse culture, national identity, and the sustainable growth of the cultural ecosystem for socio-economic development and job creation,” she noted.

Dr. Ikenna Nwosu, who spoke on behalf of the CEO of NESG, Dr. Tayo Aduloju, emphasized the committee’s crucial role stating that “This policy review creates an opportunity to ensure our cultural policies are inclusive and responsive to the needs of the people. The committee has a critical role to play in promoting innovation, entrepreneurship, and cultural inclusiveness,” he stated.

The inauguration ceremony concluded with a commitment from stakeholders to work collaboratively towards delivering a visionary, inclusive, and implementable cultural policy.

The ministry assured full support to the committee, emphasizing the high expectations and collective resolve to transform Nigeria’s cultural sector.

