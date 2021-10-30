FG Urged To Put In More effort to  check insecurity in the country 

Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Federal and State In the Country have been urged to put in more effort to bring to an end the high level of insecurity in the country

The parish priest in charge of the Holy rosary Catholic Church Agbaja, Nwangele local government area of Imo state Rev. Fr. Francis Egbebu, made the plea weekend in a homily at the funeral service in honour of late Pa Lazarus Josiah Ejiobi Nwadike at the St Patrick’s Catholic parish, Umuola Amigbo Nwangele local Government Area of the state

According to the priest, ” the hight of insecurity in the country today, has reached an unbearable level that nobody feels comfortable and safe in the country any more”

He further said, ” however, our hope rests on God Almighty”

The Rev.Fr. believed that the solution to insecurity could begin from the individual homes pointing out that those who perpetrate insecurity are members of the individual homes

” we can start from the individual families to check mate this problem by talking to parents and guardians to show more interest on what their children and wards do for a living”

He believed that working with the fear of God and coming close to God could also bring solution to the problem of insecurity in the land.

The priest said, ” this is the what Nigerians and their leaders should do for God to intervene in this critical situation in the country “

He also urged the children of the deceased and the people of Nwangele local government area and the entire state to emulate the virtues of late Pa Lazarus Josiah Ejiobi Nwadike whom he said was very close to God during his life time

According to him, the deceased worked for God by helping in the work of God

Also testifying on the character and person of the late Pa Nwadike, a community leader, Chief Felix Idejiulo Nwadike said that the deceased was well known in the community by his supportive relationship with everyone

He said, Pa Nwadike reaches out to people and solves problems in many families as he continued to help the church throughout his life time

This virtue, went on the deceased inculcated on his children who have commenced the style of their father

However, in a tribute, the first son of the deceased, Hon. Ogubundu Nwadike recalled that his father worked with the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) where he was most deligent, conscientious at work and won many awards

He said his father will be remembered as a bold and courageous man who feared no friend or foe once he stands to deliver his verdict of truth and justice