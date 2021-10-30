Champion Newspapers Limited
FG Urged To Put In More effort to  check insecurity in the country 

 Victor Duruamaku  Owerri
Federal  and State  In the Country  have been urged to  put in more effort  to bring to an end the high level of insecurity  in the  country
The parish priest  in charge of the Holy rosary  Catholic  Church  Agbaja, Nwangele  local government area of Imo state  Rev. Fr. Francis  Egbebu, made the plea weekend  in a homily  at  the  funeral  service in honour of  late  Pa  Lazarus  Josiah Ejiobi  Nwadike at the St Patrick’s  Catholic  parish, Umuola Amigbo Nwangele  local Government  Area of the  state
According to the  priest, ” the hight  of insecurity  in the country  today, has reached  an unbearable level that nobody feels  comfortable and safe in the country any more”
He further said, ” however, our hope rests on God Almighty”
The Rev.Fr. believed that the solution to  insecurity  could  begin from the individual homes pointing out that those who perpetrate insecurity are members of the individual homes
” we can start from the individual families to check mate  this problem by talking to parents and guardians to  show more interest on what their children and wards do  for a living”
He believed that working  with the fear of God and coming close to God could also bring solution to the problem of insecurity in the land.
The priest said, ” this is the what Nigerians and  their leaders should  do for God to intervene in this critical situation in the country “
He  also urged the children of the deceased and the people of Nwangele local government area and the entire state to emulate the virtues of late Pa Lazarus Josiah Ejiobi Nwadike whom he said was very  close to God during his life time
According to him, the deceased worked for God by helping in the work of God
Also testifying  on the character and person of the late Pa Nwadike, a community leader, Chief Felix Idejiulo Nwadike said that the deceased was well known in the community by his supportive relationship with everyone
He said, Pa Nwadike reaches out to people and solves  problems in many families as he continued to help the church throughout his life time
This virtue, went on the deceased inculcated on his children who have commenced the style of their father
However, in a tribute, the first son of the deceased, Hon. Ogubundu Nwadike recalled that his father worked with the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) where he was most deligent, conscientious at work and won many awards
He said his father will be remembered as a bold and courageous man who feared no friend or foe once he stands to deliver his verdict of truth and justice
