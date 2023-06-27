Champion Newspapers Limited
FG urged to come up with a lasting solution to the adverse effects of fuel subsidy removal

Metro news
By Editor
From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

 

The Anglican Bishop of Owerri Anglican Dioceses, Right Revd. Chukwuma Chinekezie Oparah (PhD)  has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria, to come up with a more permanent solution to cushion the effect of the oil subsidy removal

 

The Bishop,  made the call while Speaking at  the Anglican father’s conference held at the Holy Trinity Church Obazu Mbieri, in the Mbaitoli local government area of the state.

 

He  noted, ”  the worrisome and untold hardship Nigerians are going through can not be cushion   with giving  of palliative  to  the suffering Nigerians”

 

The man of God believed that giving of palliatives  is temporary pointing out that  ”  concrete policy  will solve it permanently.”

 

He however, drew the attention of Imo state Government to the roads in Mbieri, in Mbaitoli local government area,  in particular Obazu and other roads in the State that needs urgent rehabilitation

 

.” I want to draw the attention of the state governor that there is no road In Mbieri. No road at all in  the whole of Mbieri community”  he noted  further

 

 

According to him, ” from Nkworji to Orie Mbieri and from Mbieri junction to T-junction all the roads there are bad and I once more call on the state government to come and rescue them”

 

 

However,  Speaking on the theme of the conference, “One thing is remaining” a true reflection of all Christian father’s the Bishop told all Christians that self effort and self-righteousness can’t guarantee any one eternal life but by the Grace.

 

 

Bishop Oparah call on all Christian especially the father’s to let go, any thing that could hinder them from receiving eternal life

 

 

Also speaking as  a guest preacher the  Anglican bishop of  Jebba Diocese Rt Rev. Dr. Oluwaseun Adeyinka Aderogba stressed the need for Christians to fill that vacuum in their lives to have eternity.

 

 

He said ” Christians should have daily encounter with Jesus Christ,  be humble, obedient and have daily fellowship with brethren.”

 

In his own, the host archdeacon, Ven Ozioma Ejiekpe OCP thanked God Almighty for a successful hosting of the fathers conference

 

 

He prayed to God  to give Christians  allover the Grace to continue to worship him in truth, righteousness and holiness.

