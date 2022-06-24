FG uncovers 6,000 fake workers at Information, Labour Ministries

Yemi-Esan, said 5,000 of the ghost workers were detected at the Ministry of Information while the director of Human Resources at the Ministry of Labour was handed over to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) after 1,000 fake workers were uncovered at the ministry.

She also stated that following sustained measures to clean up the system, the payroll has currently come down to 74,000 workers from over 100,000 workers that were earning salaries illegally.

The HoSF said many of the fake workers were detected from the payroll through the human components of the IPPIS, which was started few years ago and designed to verify credentials such as a person’s letters of appointment, academic certificates, age declaration at entry and birth certificate.