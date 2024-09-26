FG to Refurbish Former Agriculture Ministry for Livestock Ministry- Wike

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr. Nyesom Wike, has mentioned plans to refurbish and furnish the former Ministry of Agriculture for the new Ministry of Livestock, citing a directive from the President.

The Minister stated this while inspecting the ongoing construction of Kugbo market, a project undertaken through a Public Private Partnership between Abuja Investment Company and a private individual.

Wike emphasized that while the project is laudable, the current sharing formula is not favorable to all parties involved, and he has directed the Managing Director to renegotiate .

“Well, it is a Public Private Partnership arrangement between Abuja Investment Company, which is an agency of the Federal Capital Territory, and a private individual.

“We have a stake, the land belongs to the FCT, and then the company invests. I hear there is a sharing formula, which is not acceptable to me in the first instance.

“I have directed the Managing Director, to see that they meet with the investor, to see how we can have an arrangement that will be suitable to all of us. For now, the way it is, is not favourable. It is only favourable to the investor”

The minister acknowledged the market’s potential to create employment opportunities and boost economic activities, but expressed concerns about encroachment and impediments to the project’s progress.

“It speaks for itself if first of all, we have a market that will create a lot of employment for people, and people will carry out economic activities. Again, it will decongest the roads where you see everybody taking the road as a market.

Anybody who is coming to the market will say ‘I am going to Kugbo International Market’, whether it is in terms of manufacturing, whether it is in terms of other things. So, there are so many advantages, it will boost economic activities, it will boost the development of the government. More importantly, it will create a lot of employment. That is what is key to us, employment, and jobs”

He ordered the Development Control Director to demolish any obstacles and ensure the road corridor remains clear.

“Secondly, this is an investment that should be encouraged, as an international market of this standard. And there are a lot of problems, there is encroachment, and I have directed the Development Control to immediately demolish anything that is going to cause an impediment”

“This is a road corridor and we will not allow that, and Development Control Director is here, he has been ordered to move in with his men to demolish whatever is an obstacle”

Wike also highlighted the importance of balancing investor profits with affordability for traders, stating, “We are not running a socialist economy… People should know, when you invest your money, you don’t expect that the investor will just come, open it for you, and then you pack in for free.”

“This project is considered emergency work, and companies will be invited to quote for the project”the minister said.