FG to make Ajaokuta Industrial Park, Free Trade Zone to attract FDI, says Audu

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu has revealed plans of the Federal Government to make the Ajaokuta Steel environment a Free Trade Zone to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and diversify the nation’s economy.

The minister disclosed this during his maiden visit to the Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited (ASCOL) on Wednesday, as he took a tour of the Steel Complex.

He also pledged commitment to ensure the production of steel from the multi-billion dollar investment project of the Federal Government under a three-year plan.

The minister, who was accompanied on the trip by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Mary Ogbe, staff of the ministry, and some foreign investors said that the visit was aimed at giving him first-hand knowledge of the problems stopping production in the company in a bid to proffering solutions.

He said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has also taken an interest in the resuscitation of the Ajaokuta Steel Complex by appointing him as the pioneer minister to show the world the importance of steel development to industrialization.

