FG to inauguration of the Newly Constituted Interim Mgt. Committee for the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF)

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Federal Government of Nigeria will on Saturday June 4, 2022 Inaugurate the newly constituted board of the Nigeria Basketball Federation NBBF at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium.

It would be recalled that the President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari approved the withdrawal of Nigeria Basketball Teams from International competitions for 2 years, as a result of lingering crisis in the Federation for almost two decades, with a promise of constituting an Interim Management Committee (IMC) within a short period of time.

The IMC is to manage the affairs of the federation for the period of the withdrawal. Consequently, arrangements have been concluded to inaugurate the IMC on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the Indoor Sports Hall, Package ‘B’ Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

The event is to be proceeded by an exhibition match between two schools from FCT

On inauguration, the committee is expected to commence a youth basketball league and domestic league to help in nurturing home based players so that we will have a reservoir of players that will represent the country in international events after the period of withdrawal.

This will set the ball rolling, by creating opportunities for our local players to have regular competitions at home thereby elevating their status to getting scholarship to universities all over the world and clubs to play and better their living standard which will also have positive effects on the economy of Nigeria.

The Interim Management Committee (IMC) members to be inaugurated by government on Saturday, are as follows:

Dr. Henry Nzekwu – Chairman​

Mr. Udon Ubon Humapwa – Member

Mr. Frank Jituboh – Member

Zenith Bank Representative – Member

Prof. Adamu Ahmed – Member

Mr. Peter Nelson – Member

Grp. Captain Rahinatu Garba – Member

Aderemi Adewunmi – Member

Oluchi Nzekwe – Member

Seni Adio (SAN) – Member

For a better society