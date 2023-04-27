FG to hand over 2nd Niger Bridge project May 15–Minister

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola has given indications that the 2nd Niger Bridge project is fully completed and set to be handed over to the end users by May 15th 2023.

Fashola disclosed the information through the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed shortly after the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chambers on Wednesday.

Besides the 2nd Niger Bridge, other national projects such as the Loko Oweto bridge, Kano-Zaria road, completed Federal Secretariats in Nasarawa, Akwa Ibom, Zamfara among others would be handed over to the end users by the government.

Recall that the Federal Government has variously used the 2nd Niger Bridge as one of its landmark projects executed by the administration despite lean resources.

On several occasions it has used the project to mock successive administrations of using it as conduit pipe to fleece the country of its resources.

Lai Mohammed said, “The first memo he presented today was a memo seeking approval for revised estimated total cost of a contract for the completion of Phase 2 of Uto Bridge, 2.6-kilometer stretch in Ikenke, Delta State. This is an old project which we are committed to completing, I think the project was awarded in year 2006, but we are committed to completing it so today the FEC approved the sum of N1.398 billion to revise the contract from the N4.435 billion to N5.835 billion, inclusive of 7.5% VAT, to ensure that we’re able to complete this project before we leave.

“Also the Minister of Works brought approval for the ongoing bypassing, I think along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, but the good thing about this project is that we can very confidently and proudly announce that the Kano-Zaria 137-kilometer and the Zaria-Kaduna, 73- kilometers, will be handed over to us on May 15. Ditto the Second Niger Bridge will be handed over to us on May 15, the Lagos-Ibadan 116 kilometers, with toll gates, will be handed over to us on April 30

“The Loko-Oweto Bridge is also completed, so also is the Ikom Bridge completed. Our Federal Secretariats in Nasarawa, Awka, Bayelsa and Zamfara State are also completed and the Zuba housing project, 700 apartments, they’re also already for commissioning”