FG to embark on massive agricultural production to check urban  Migration in the country

Victor  Duruamaku Owerri

The federal government has embarked on new  measures to accelerate the pace of rural transformation across the 774 council areas of the country

 

According to  the minister of agriculture and rural development, Dr Muhammed Mahmood Abubakar, the measure, is to check  rural/urban migration and also enhance food security for the people.

 

Said that  the idea is also meant to encourage interested farmers at the grassroots to embark on intensive and extensive farming for more food production in the country.

 

 

 

The minister stated this when he commissioned an asphalted. 5 kilometer Ebenano Ekwe Town Hall Village Road in the Isu council area of Imo state.

 

 

 

Represented by the Imo State Director of his ministry-Pastor Iwuchukwu Christian O, the minister noted that a nation unable to feed itself is doomed, adding that it was in realization of this that the federal government  had resolved to take the bull by the horns to achieve food security next year through the provision of necessary agricultural incentives to interested farmers and agricultural institutions, as well as massive rural transformation.

 

 

 

“My ministry is for food production and rural development hence it places strong emphasis on rural agricultural activities where there are vast acres of land  for both intensive and extensive farming”.

 

 

 

He regretted that the absence of access roads in most of the council areas of the country had continued to hamper the transportation of agricultural produce to the urban centres where they are mostly needed as a result of heavy population density, stressing that it was against this background that the federal government had resolved to extend the facilities to communities for easy movement of the people, goods and services.

 

 

 

The benefiting indigenes of the community who spoke one after the other expressed their gratitude to the federal government for the gesture, noting that it would not only ease their transportation difficulties but also motivate them more into agriculture.

 

 

 

 

