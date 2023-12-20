FG to commission Facility for Gas Leak Detection Device and Printed Circuit Board

UGO AMADI

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Petroleum Resources will on Thursday commission the Amal Technology’s production facility for Gas Leak Detection Device and Printed Circuit Board, at Idu, Abuja.

The homegrown innovation was initiated by Amal Technologies Limited and supported by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) under its Research & Development innovation intervention, which has a Technology Incubation and Innovation Centre (TIIC) domiciled within the Nigerian Content Tower in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Under the NCDMB’s Research and Development Framework, it facilitates ideas to market and provides institutional and funding support for market-driven research. It also supports the commercialization of breakthrough innovations with high market prospects.

The Gas Leak Detection Device is known as Amal Aerio, and the commissioning ceremony will be performed by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, supported by the Executive Secretary of the NCDMB, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe.

Other dignitaries expected at the event include the Minister of Solid Minerals, the Minister of State Steel Development, the Minister of Science and Technology, the Director General National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA),

the Director General Energy Commission and members of the National Assembly.

Amal Aerio is a gas and smoke detection device and it adopted Internet of Things (IOT) to introduce into the market a device that prevents fire disasters by alerting homeowners users through phone calls and text messages in the event of a gas leak. The facility also has the capability for Printed Circuit Board (PCB) manufacturing.

With NCDMB’s support to Amal Technologies Limited, the company’s products are guaranteed to be made available to Nigerians and exported. In this regard, NCDMB is deepening in-country capacity for research and development, leveraging Nigeria’s oil and gas resources to catalyse its industrialisation. The innovation complements the Federal Government’s decade of gas policy and in particular, the drive to deepen the utilization of cooking gas in homes across the country.