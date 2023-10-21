FG to commence aggressive preparation for dry season farming in November

The Federal Government has announced plans to begin aggressive promotion and preparations for the dry-season farming in November.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, stated this at a news conference while reeling out plans on the way forward for Nigeria’s agriculture.

He said this was aimed to deliver on the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu to ensure food security.

Kyari said that some preparatory activities have been carried out and many others were at advanced stage for the dry season farming.

” I am very pleased to present to you our focal areas that hinges on integration, sustainability and resilience to our challenges.

“These span the immediate, short, medium, and long term, The Immediate priority actions ongoing to the end of 2023.

“The most pressing actions we are currently handling is preparation for the next dry season farming beginning from November,” he said.

He said that part of the preparations for the dry season farming included, certification of available planting materials for some food security crops in readiness for dry season farming.

The minister said this was part of the National Agricultural Growth Scheme and Agro Pocket (NAGS-AP) projects funded by the African Development Bank.

“Under this scheme, the target is to produce wheat over a 70, 000 hectares across the wheat production zone of the country, with an expected yield of 875,000 metric tonnes for our food reserve,” he said.

He said that a short term priority actions to be taken by the ministry between 2023-2024.

Kyari said there are plans to analyze, map and make significant investment in animals feed crop, fodder and pasture production as an antidote to the farmers and herders clashes.

He said would be done by focusing on the development of paddocks, foliage and fodder estates equipped with necessary facilities all year round production.

The minister said that plans were underway to reform the National Agricultural Research System, to serve as the engine of growth for innovative solutions to strategic value chains.

He also laid out plans for the medium term action for the period of 2024 -2026.

He said that the ministry has plans to develop a digital and ICT mobile based agro industry systems and electronic extension platforms to support farmers.

Kyari said that meat, dairy, eggs, fish and other protein from animal sources would receive special intervention to increase productivity target of annual growth rate of 10 per cent year on year.

“Our interventions will accelerate the uptake of minimum viable products from our institutions and agencies in the agricultural mechanization.

He also said that another intervention would be to implement production space in Nigeria for full commercialisation by the private sector investment. (NAN)