FG tasks concessionaire on revitalisation of central workshop Ijora Lagos for optimal delivery.

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The concessionaire to invest in the rehabilitation and management of the Central Workshop Ijora, Lagos under Public Private Partnership has been tasked on the need to leverage on the private sector initiatives of the Renewed Hope administration of President Bola Tinubu, to invest on technologies that will promote best construction standards in Nigeria.

The concessionaire is also to bear in mind the mandate of the Central Workshop which is essentially public works as provided by the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission.

Minister of Works, David Umahi stated this during a concession review meeting with the Public Private Partnership unit of the Federal Ministry of Works led by its head, Ugwu- Chima Nnennaya and Messrs. BETA Transport Nigeria Ltd led by its Director, Nana Fatima Paturel.

He urged them to see the partnership as an opportunity to develop technologies that would help in the building and maintenance of the government’s infrastructure, especially buildings, road construction, bridges, rail tracks, harbours and aerodromes.

The minister highlighted the importance of the Federal Government’s approval for the concession of the Central Works Ijora, Lagos and expressed confidence that if fully rehabilitated and put into optimal use, it would create job opportunities and help in the training of Nigerian youths, artisans and craftsmen that would close the gap in the human capital formation needed to drive the construction and manufacturing industry

Considering the report on the processes leading to the finalization of the concession agreement with Messrs BETA Transport Nigeria Ltd, the Minister expressed reservations over the strength of negotiation that gave rise to the financial close, and therefore constituted a five- member committee to re- evaluate the negotiation outcome and make appropriate recommendations with a view to achieving value for the federal government.

The Committee members include Director Highway Construction and Rehabilitation – Chairman, Director Highway Panning and Development – member, Director Engineering Services, Director, Legal Services and Head Public Private Partnership – Secretary

Speaking onbehalf of the committee, the Chairman thanked the Minister for his sense of commitment to the cause of national development and for the ethical standards he introduced in the conduct of government businesses in the Federal Ministry of Works.

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the minister on Media, Orji Uchenna Orji, he assured him that the committee would deliver on a record time in the assignment given to them.