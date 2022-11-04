Champion Newspapers Limited
FG takes over Ekweremadu’s 40 properties, secures Interim Forfeiture Order

By Peter
22
An Abuja Federal High Court on Friday has issued an order of interim forfeiture of 40 landed properties belonging to the former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

10 of Ekweremadu’s properties in Enugu, three in the United States of America (USA), two in the United Kingdom (UK), one in Lagos, nine in Dubai, and 15 located in the Federal Capital Territory are affected by the interim forfeiture order, includes

Justice Inyang Ekwo, the trial Judge, gave the order following an ex-parte motion filed and moved by Ibrahim Buba on behalf of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Ruling on the motion, the Judge ordered EFCC to publish the interim forfeiture order of the properties in a national daily within seven days from the date the order was given.

Ekweremadu and his wife are currently standing trial in the United Kingdom over allegations of organ harvesting.

Justice Ekwo, has, however, adjourned the matter till December 5, 2022, for a report on the objection from any member of the public regarding the properties.

 

Peter
