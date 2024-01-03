FG stops accreditation of degrees from Togo, Republic of Benin

The Federal Ministry of Education has announced immediate suspension of evaluation and accreditation of degree certificates from Benin Republic and Togo

A statement released on Tuesday in Abuja by Augustina Obilor-Duru on behalf of the Director Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education announced the decision.

According to the statement, the decision followed an investigative report by Daily Nigerian Newspaper titled “UNDERCOVER : How DAILY NIGERIAN reporter bagged Cotonou varsity degree in 6 weeks” published last week.

The federal government lamented that “some Nigerians deploy nefarious means and unconscionable methods to get a Degree with the end objective of getting graduate job opportunities for which they are not qualified.”

The statement, said the decision will remain pending the outcome of an investigation involving the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Education of Nigeria and the two countries as well as the Department of State Security Services (DSS), and the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC).