FG, Stakeholders meet to review Borstal Institutions and Remand Centres Act 

Chigozie Ikpo, Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Justice led by the Attorney-General of the Federation, (AGF) Abubakar Malami SAN, and other stakeholders on Tuesday, met to review the Borstal Institutions and Remand Centres Act, LFN 2004.

The one day stakeholders’ roundtable session was organised in collaboration with the Presidential Committee on Correctional reforms and decongestion, and the Nigerian Correctional Service.

Speaking at the event, the AGF who was ably represented by the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Beatrice Jedy-Agba, said the review was necessary, to address current challenges facing Borstal Institutions in Nigeria.

Jedy-Agba lamented the abuse of Borstal institutions in Nigeria, caused by the poor mode of admission of offenders into the institutions as well as poor parenting

She also decried the high rate of restiveness and drug related crimes among the youths stating that the review of the Borstal Institutions and Remand Centres Act is an expedient step in the right direction in reforming and rehabilitating these children.

“Our recent assessment of these institutions revealed that contrary to the provisions of the Borstal Institutions and Remand Centers Act, 2004, which allows only the admission of offenders between the ages of 16-21, most of the persons/ children found in the Borstal Institutions are either below or above this statutory age bracket.

“In addition, the mode of admission of offenders into these Institutions is not very clear. At the Ilorin Borstal Institution for instance, most of the children were admitted without warrant. Some parents sent their children who are beyond their control to these institutions with the hope of reforming them when apparently, they did not commit any known crime.

“In fact, most of these children are there in the Borstal institution, merely because they were beyond parental control. One begins to wonder, what exactly has gone wrong with parenting in our society. The environment, in most cases, are incapable of the reformation, rehabilitation and reintegration of these children

“In light of the above, the urgent need to review the law cannot be over emphasized, considering that Nigeria is witnessing an alarming increase of youth restiveness, radicalization and drugs related crimes. Introducing a system that helps prevent youth re-offending, recidivism and restiveness is urgently required to channel their energies towards the right path for the development and socio-economic and political stability of Nigeria.

“We need an Institution with capacity for the reformation, rehabilitation and reintegration of our children. It is on this note that the review of the Borstal Institutions and Remand Centres Act has become expedient and a step in the right direction.

Also speaking at the event, Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola hailed the review of the Borstal Institutions and Remand Centres Act especially as it incorporates the Child Rights Act which upholds the constitutional right of children in custody.

The Minster stated that children in custody should no be subjected to torture, inhumane or degrading treatment or punishment, adding that they have right to education as backed by the constitution.

“The Child Rights Act makes provisions for children who are in conflict with the law and Part Two Section 11 states that “Every child is entitled to respect for the dignity of his person and accordingly, no child shall be subjected to torture, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, held in slavery or servitude, while in care of a parent, legal guardian or school authority having the care of the child”. Section 15 of the Act also emphasizes the right to education which is enshrined in Section 18(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“I have taken a cursory look at the bill to be considered and I see that innovative sections have been incorporated in the bill. They include the administration of the correctional institutions, trainings, skill acquisition and educational programmes, early release and after–care re-integration programmes.

“This gives me hope that the policy thrust of the Buhari administration is geared towards upholding the rights of the children and giving our future generation hope.” he said

The roundtable session was well attended by top dignitaries including the Chief Judge of the FCT High Court, Hon. Justice H. B. Yusuf, ably represented by Hon. Justice U. P. Kekemeke and Controller General of Corrections, Halilu Nababa.

Also in attendance was Chairman, Presidential Committee on Correctional Reforms and Decongestion, Hon. Justice (Dr) I. U. Bello (rtd), County Representatives of UNODC and UNICEF, and other relevant stakeholders.