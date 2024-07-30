FG sites N60bn solar PV module assembling plant in Enugu

COSMAS CHUKWU

The Federal Government has commenced the construction of a Solar photovoltaic (PV) module assembling plant estimated to cost over N60 billion in Enugu State.

The project, which is the first of its kind in the country is expected to contribute to federal government efforts towards the transition to renewable Energy and is sited in Ihunekwagu community in Akpugo, Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Speaking during the foundation laying ceremony of the project on Saturday, the Minister for Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji, attributed the project to the good intentions of President Bola Tinubu for the South East.

He urged Ndigbo to shun the planned nationwide protests as the president means well for them and has shown his intentions by hugely investing in the South East.

“Just a couple of days ago, the South East Development Commission was signed into law and what it means is that in billions, if not trillions, we will be having developmental projects and monies into the South East.

“So we are getting all these because the president is a man of focus. A man that wants to put food on people’s tables. The man who wants to give the South East their own fair share. He is not discriminatory. He knows what he is doing and he is from the private sector.

“What is happening here today shows that the man means business. We are going to employ a lot of people here. Our people are going to make a lot of money, not just our people here but our priority all over the country. This is president Tinubu in action. This project, by the time it is finished will consume over N60 billion.

“I encourage our people not to join the protest. Ndigbo don’t engage in protest because any time we waste in protest is the money that would have entered our hands. Ohanaeze has said we are not joining the protest. Our people have said we are not joining. There is nothing to protest.

“I urge everyone to align with the renewed hope agenda of the president who is committed to improving the standard of living and is doing everything possible to ensure that energy problems in the country become a thing of the past. We look forward to the commissioning of this project in no distant time.

On his part, the Director General, and Chief Executive Officer, Energy Commission of Nigeria, Dr. Mustapha Abdullahi, said that the project was part of the current administration’s efforts to diversify energy generation to make it affordable for Nigerians.

“What we are doing is diversification. We are diversifying to a more sustainable energy source which is the solar panel, using solar to generate electricity. For us to make sure that this gets to the grassroots, we must domesticate the solar panel system in the country.

“That is why we are building this. We guarantee Nigerians that they are going to be buying panels at a very affordable price. Everybody will have access to electricity without going to the grid. We want to decentralise people from looking at just one power source.

The House of Reps Member representing Enugu North/Enugu South Federal Constituency, Chief Chimaobi Atu, thanked President Bola Tinubu for bringing the project to the South East, noting that it will go a long way in the economic transformation of Enugu State and the entire South East.

“You can see that the work is moving towards renewable energy. This project will create employment and the materials to be used will be sourced locally. You know that some components of the solar panel come from coal and we have coal in abundance here.

“This means that this state and the entire South East is blessed. This will address insecurity as our youths will be meaningfully engaged. This is a huge project for Enugu State and Nigeria in general,” he said.

