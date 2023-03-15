FG shifts 2023 population census Latest News By Peter On Mar 15, 2023 7 Share The Federal Government has shifted the 2023 population census to May 2023. The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Wednesday, disclosed this in Abuja at the end of the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari. According to him, the census will now hold in May. According report, the population and housing census would be held March 29. For a better society —————————————————————– Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe. Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline Twitter– @championnewsng Continue Reading Champion Newspaperschampionnews.com.ngdaily Champion NewspapersDaily NewsFG shifts 2023 population censusLai MohammedLatest NewsNigeria champion newspapers 7 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppTelegram
