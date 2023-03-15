FG shifts 2023 population census

The Federal Government has shifted the 2023 population census to May 2023.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Wednesday, disclosed this in Abuja at the end of the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, the census will now hold in May.

According report, the population and housing census would be held March 29.

