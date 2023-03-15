Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

FG shifts 2023 population census

Latest News
By Peter
7
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The Federal Government has shifted the 2023 population census to May 2023.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Wednesday, disclosed this in Abuja at the end of the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, the census will now hold in May.

According report, the population and housing census would be held March 29.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 8984 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

NLC suspends strike in Imo for 2 weeks

CBN directive: Shop owners, transporters still skeptical…

Amaechi: Wike is a drunk, spends N50m per week on alcohol

Rhodes-Vivour remains authentic LP guber candidate in Lagos…

1 of 1,460