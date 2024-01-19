Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

FG relocates FAAN headquarters to Lagos  

News
5
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

The federal government has authorised the relocation of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) from Abuja back to Lagos.

This was revealed in a memo signed by The Managing Director of FAAN, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku.

The memo was dated 15th of January, 2024.

The memo reads : “The Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development has directed that the Headquarters of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) should be relocated from Abuja to Lagos.

”Consequent upon the above, you are requested to provide the implication of the relocation to the management.”

Continue Reading
Editor 17043 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Akpabio commiserates Oyo govt, victims of Ibadan blast

Eyiboh, Akhigbe, Abdulaziz others inducted into NIPR

Zulum joins family in prayer for late Spokesman Isa Gusau

Valuables ravaged as fire razes Shopping Complex in Ondo…

1 of 1,366