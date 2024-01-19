FG relocates FAAN headquarters to Lagos  

The federal government has authorised the relocation of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) from Abuja back to Lagos.

This was revealed in a memo signed by The Managing Director of FAAN, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku.

The memo was dated 15th of January, 2024.

The memo reads : “The Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development has directed that the Headquarters of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) should be relocated from Abuja to Lagos.

”Consequent upon the above, you are requested to provide the implication of the relocation to the management.”