FG releases terrorists detain Biafran freedom fighters – IPOB alleges

Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB), Wednesday, accused the Federal Government of releasing suspected terrorists and continued to detain Biafran freedom fighters who committed no offence to warrant such detention.

It made the accusation through its spokesman, Emma Powerful, while reacting to the alleged recent release from Ikoyi Prison, 101 suspected members of Boko Haram terrorists, even as the same Government, according to IPOB, illegally detained unarmed and peaceful IPOB Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and other IPOB members in various detention facilities across Nigeria.

“It is public knowledge that this Federal Government covertly sponsors and supports terrorists who have massacred a lot of people by the way they colluded with the terrorists to free their members from Kuje Prison, a few months ago. The same Government has unconditionally released the remaining terrorists.

“Nigeria Government should unconditionally release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and other IPOB members detained in several security custodies in Nigeria immediately. Why will Biafrans be in prison for peacefully agitating for a referendum for Independence while terrorists who murdered thousands are freed because they are Muslims or Fulanis? Yet the same Government keeps deceiving the world with fake audio killings of terrorists and bandits whereas they are freeing even the ones that were arrested”, it alleged.

The movement urged men and women of good conscience across the world to prevail on Nigeria Government and its security to unconditionally release IPOB Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and other IPOB members, adding that self- determination, is a fundamental human right both internationally and locally.

According to Emma Powerful, IPOB leader and members must be released for peace to reign as any objection to their release would be resisted since IPOB is on an irreversible divine mandate to restore Biafra.