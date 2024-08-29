FG reiterates commitment to sustainable power supply

The Minister of Power, Mr Adebayo Adelabu, has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s dedication to providing an efficient and sustainable power supply for economic growth and social development.

Adelabu said this on Wednesday at the official presentation of the zero draft of the National Integrated Electricity Policy and Strategic Implementation Plan (NIEP-SIP) in Abuja.

He stated that the event marked a critical stage in the nation’s journey towards achieving a robust, sustainable, and inclusive power sector.

He highlighted the collaborative and rigorous process leading up to the event, driven by the collective commitment to addressing the pressing challenges within the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

Adelabu mentioned the passage of the Electricity Act 2023 by President Bola Tinubu, strategic engagements at the Ministerial Retreat, and the 8th Africa Energy Market Place (AEMP).

The minister emphasised that the policy was the product of extensive consultations with industry experts, key stakeholders, and development partners.

He described the NIEP-SIP as a comprehensive document outlining policy interventions across the entire value chain, from generation to transmission, distribution, and off-grid segments.

Adelabu stressed that the policy aimed to achieve improved sector liquidity, create an enabling environment for investment, integrate renewable energy sources, enhance grid reliability, ensure equitable access to electricity, improve local content and capacity, and promote gender mainstreaming.

He assured that the implementation of the policy would be transparent, accountable, and inclusive, urging stakeholders to remain engaged and supportive.

Adelabu commended the contributors to the policy’s development, acknowledging their commitment and hard work in laying a strong foundation for a brighter energy future for Nigeria.(NAN