FG reiterates commitment to fight against GBV, makes psychiatric test compulsory for marriage

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Federal government has reiterated it commitment to fight gender Base violence in the 36 States of the Federation even as its call for psychiatric test to made compulsory as part of marriage requirements in the country.

The Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen , who dropped this hint, Friday in a press conference on increase Gender Base Violence in the ministry’s head quarters in Abuja, said president Muhammad Buhari, the 9th National Assembly and the 36 States governors are equally committed to the cause.

Lamenting on the alarming increase of Gender Base Violence in the Country, the Minister said” I am deeply concerned, families are crying and loosing loved ones to one form of brutality or another, the Media headlines are heart-breaking, society is devastated. Oh God heal our land, help our children to appreciate humanity and make the society whole again”

“The alarming increase in Gender-Based Violence as witnessed in the last few weeks truly calls for concern and urgent action. As we are dealing with the case of Osinachi Nwachukwu as one-more-case- too-many of GBV, we were again greeted this time with so many others.”

“in Jos, Plateau State, of the case of a Husband, Samuel Mathew who murdered his 23 year old wife, Mercy Samuel. The case of a young girl from Chrisland school who was raped, so many gaps and questions

One too many”

“From the North and South, East and West several cases are reported daily and there is the need for us to remind the masses that due process is in place to address each and every one of these cases. We can no longer be silent and watch our society degenerate to a level where GBV is practiced with impunity”

As a first step to ensuring that an end is brought to GBV, She said :” I will initiate a conversation with the Honourable Minister of Interior to ensure that psychiatric test are made compulsory as part of marriage requirements in the country.

“The families make up the society and everyone comes from a family. Mothers are the bedrock of the family and custodians of family traditions. We must play our part in moulding our male children to become better adults who can take on marital responsibilities without feeling insecure. We must put an end to the culture of reinforcing male dominance in the society”

“The charge by the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba to all his officers during my recent visit to him over the Osinachi case is a clear signal that it is no longer business as usual”

“Our society must move with the realities of the times. We can no longer tolerate wickedness, greed, envy and malicious acts under the guise of Culture”

She called on the Governors and

Commissioners of Women Affairs of all the affected States to give the much-needed attention to GBV cases., Adding the the country must focused and resolute to ensure that perpetrators will face the full weight of the laws that govern the country.

Our Traditional and Religious Institutions must help us in this mission. The women groups in the society have a big role to play in all of this. We must remain focused and resolute to ensure that perpetrators will face the full weight of the laws that govern our dear country.

” I am happy to note that Yobe State has joined the League of States that have assented to the Child Rights Act and Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act. This brings the total number of states that passed the CRA to 27 and the VAPP Act to 34. This is a good sign that we are unanimously committed to this” she said.

“In this regard, I want to appeal to all leaders in our society to be more sensitive with the way they execute their activities and utilize the powers bestowed on them. The mindset and formation of our young ones requires support of the entire society. From Teachers to doctors, health care providers to fathers and mothers, older siblings and relatives”

Dame Tallen however, appealed to the Media to continue to spotlight and carry the messages of GBV to the wider society.

“Even as we speak, another women is being violated, a widow has been dispossessed of all her life investments, orphans have been thrown out without hope for a better tomorrow”, she lamented.