FG reiterates commitment to 2030 renewable energy target

The Minister of State for Power, Mr. Goddy Jedy-Agba, has reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to the 2023 sustainable energy target.

Jedy-Agba gave the assurance at the seventh Nigeria Energy Forum (NEF) 2022 on Monday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Minister had earlier said the country had a sustainable electricity vision of achieving 30 GigaWatts (GW) by 2030 with 30 per cent renewable energy.

NAN also reports that the theme of the forum was: “Energising Economic Growth and Sustainability.”

The minister, represented by his Special Technical Assistant, Mr. Gabriel Lorsase, said the ministry had ongoing renewal energy programmes and initiatives in place to achieve the target.

“We are in collaboration with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) under the Nigerian Energy Support Programme (NESP) funded by European Union conceived and developed the Nigeria renewable vision platform.

“This is to serve as a hub for data-driven electrification planning and implementation. The objective of the project aims at enabling and fostering investments in renewable energy, energy efficiency, and data-driven electrification planning and implementation while sustainably increasing energy access.

“The Federal Government and Siemens have also signed an implementation agreement electrification roadmap.

“The goal of the roadmap is to resolve existing challenges in the power sector and expand the capacity for the future power needs of the country.

“The Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) in Phase 1 seeks to modernise, rehabilitate and expand the national grid by investing in the electricity value chain, including generation, transmission, and distribution systems of the power sector.

“Nigeria is ready because there is a clear policy on renewable energy and energy efficiency. Our Renewable Energy Action Plan has put that in place, so, we can say that Nigeria is ready for renewable energy and some projects have ready been embarked upon, which are providing clean energy to Nigerians,” he said.

The Canadian High Commissioner, Mr. James Christoff, said the country was open to more bilateral cooperation in the power sector with Nigeria.

The High Commissioner said Canada would assist Nigeria in achieving power sector transformation.

Christoff, represented by the Deputy High Commissioner, Mr. Teshome Nkrumah, said it was necessary for Nigeria to first create an enabling environment where economic incentives would align with goals.

According to him, our goals need to reflect broader commitments such as on climate change, unemployment, and economic development.

“It will take this kind of sustained, collaborative and broad-based effort from us to build a cleaner, greener future that improves lives and livelihoods.

“Along those lines, I commend the Nigerian government on the implementation of the Sustainable Energy for All (SE4ALL) Action Agenda in support of SDG 7, which seeks to see renewable energy contribute 30 per cent to the available energy mix by 2030.

“The prospect of clean energy leapfrogging conventional sources is certainly within reach for Nigeria, particularly in light of rising diesel costs, and partly due to the increased market penetration of renewable energy solutions.

“This includes solar home systems, isolated and interconnected mini-grids, captive solar solutions for commercial and industrial customers, and more.

“With an estimated 85 million Nigerians without access to grid electricity, representing 43 per cent of the country’s population, the opportunities for off-grid renewable energy are immense,” he said.

Also speaking, Dr. Tinuade Sanda, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), said the company had committed huge investment in construction, reconstruction, and network augmentation.

Sanda, represented by Mr. Aik Alenkhe, the Chief Human Resources Officer, EKEDC, said the company was exploring off-grid power supply options such as embedded generation and wind generation projects estimated at about 1,200 megawatts to improve supply to its customers.

She said the mission of the company was to improve the quality of life for all customers and stakeholders by utilising cutting-edge technology and innovative processes to ensure a safe supply of electricity.

Dr. Oluwole Adeuyi, the Chairman, NEF 2022 Conference and Co-Chairman of the conference, Engr Adekunle Makinde in a group photograph with the Canada Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Teshome Nkrumah and his team in Lagos.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the NEF 2022 Conference, Dr. Oluwole Adeuyi, said the focus of this year’s conference was on boosting investment in climate-smart energy infrastructure and transitioning to cleaner, efficient, and economic energy solutions.

Adeuyi said that the conference seeks to build the capacity of energy professionals, thereby supporting energy users at all levels such as residential, commercial, and industrial.

NAN reports that the conference was attended by many stakeholders in the oil and gas sector including Mr. Afolabi Akinrogunde, the acting Chief Executive Officer, All-On, and acting Political and Economic Chief, United States Embassy in Nigeria, Briana Olson among others.