FG promises to resume repair work on Ibadan-Abeokuta expressway

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

Succour is on the way for motorists plying the Ibadan-Abeokuta expressway as the Federal Government promised to look into the deplorable state of the expressway by making funds available for the road project abandoned four years ago.

In the meantime, the government has also assured that all necessary arrangements will be put in place to recall the contractor handling the road project, Messrs Kopek Construction Company back to the site to carry out palliative work to ameliorate the suffering of motorists plying the road.

The Federal Controller of Works, Engr. Kayode Ibrahim, gave the assurance while reacting to the threat by Oyo /Ogun residents and motorists over the worsening condition of the road.

While reassuring the people of the government’s commitment to the completion of the oldest highway, Engr Ibrahim said the federal government is working round the clock to find a lasting solution to the road.

t would be recalled that motorists had threatened to block the road if nothing is done to alleviate the suffering of road users by the government this month ending.

The aggrieved road users were reacting to a daily loss of lives, resulting from accidents due to the deplorable conditions of the road.

Tension, however, heightened when residents of Omi-Adio, Orile, and Kila in Ido and Odeda Local Governments areas of Oyo and Ogun states, respectively, vowed to stop vehicles from using the road if nothing is done by the federal government to address the bad condition of the road.

However, the Federal Controller of Works, appealed to the public to bear with the government, while blaming the economy for the condition of the road.

He said, “Yes, the contractor, Kopek Construction Company, normally carries out repair works on the road. We normally asked them to do that; you know the road is getting out of hand. The challenge is that the contractor is being owed a lot of money for a very long time, and the government is working round the clock to clear all their debts. And as soon as the debts are cleared, we will ask them to go back to site.

“The matter is about the budget, it is when you have the money in the budget that you will talk of paying the contractors. As it is, very small amount of money is allocated in the budget. That is the challenge. But, we will talk to them, because you are reporting it now, we will talk to them to go and do palliatives. We will look into that. ”

The road contract, which was awarded in October 25, 2010, is 75 per cent completion, leaving 25 per cent abandoned since 2014.

