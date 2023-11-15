FG probes cancellation of 264 Nigerian passengers’ visas in Saudi Arabia

The Federal Government said it is investigating the cancellation of visas of 264 passengers who were airlifted to Jeddah from Lagos and Kano on Sunday by the Saudi Authorities.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Al-Kasim Abdulkadir, indicated that the Ministry is now investigating the matter to see if any consular or aviation rules have been flouted.

It added that Nigeria has just participated in the Saudi-Africa summit, where bilateral discussions covering several sectors of the economy and mutually beneficial commitments were made between the two countries.

Al-Kasim indicated that even though the passengers went through the Advanced Passengers Information System (APIS) during the check-in formalities in Nigeria, it was also monitored by the Saudi Authorities.

He said, however, it was learnt that when the Nigerian Embassy waded in, the Saudi Authorities reduced the number of passengers that would be returned to 177 from 264.