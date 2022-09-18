FG partners WHO to curb death due to medication errors

..Stages awareness walk in Abuja

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

Worried by the alarming deaths due to medication errors, the Federal Government and the World Health Organisation (WHO are in collaboration to domesticate and implement the Global Patient Safety Action Plan (2021–2030).

The federal government has also commenced the sensitisation of the populace of their rights, especially of patients, caregivers and families, to know that it is within their rights to know the drugs being administered to them, and to refuse receiving them when they are not sure of its effects on their health.

The WHO had estimated that medication errors contribute to over three million deaths every year, a situation which has been made worse by overwhelmed health systems during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fielding questions from newsmen at a walk to commemorate this year’s World Patient Safety Day, with the theme: ‘Medication without harm’, in Abuja at the weekend, the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, who was represented by the Director of Hospital Services, Adebimpe Adebiyi, said: “We are sensitising the entire populace that it is not enough for you to have headache and you go and grab paracetamol or panadol from the pharmacy. It is important to be examined by a healthcare professional and diagnosis, so that the correct medication can be given to you.

“We are ensuring that healthcare professionals carry out the best practices. The regulatory bodies know what to do. Once any of the malpractices are reported to the regulatory bodies, for example, the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), there is an investigative panel and a tribunal for cases of malpractice. Anyone found wanting will be sanctioned according to the law.”

Also, a Patient Safety Ambassador from Patient Safety Movement Foundation, Ehi Eden, added: “One of the things we are doing is empowering patients and their relatives to know that it is their right to know the name of the drug they are being given. This is because if there are contraindications, then, you should be able to say – this is what I took. NAFDAC has legislation that gives patients the right to know the drug they are being given.”