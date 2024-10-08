FG Partners Trans Saharan Consortium for Food Security.

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

In its renewed commitment to revolutionize the country’s agricultural sector, the Federal Government has expressed its desire to partner Trans Sahara Consortium’s Soybean and Sugar Projects’ initiatives.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, disclosed this today in his office in Abuja, when he met with a delegation from Trans Sahara Consortium Limited, led by its Chairman, Senator Ibrahim Turak, to discuss the Consortium’s ambitious Soybean and Sugar Projects.

The projects, designed to significantly boost Nigeria’s agro-industry and address the country’s trade deficit, align with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s strategic objectives of enhancing food security and strengthening the agricultural sector.

The Minister explained that the Trans Sahara Consortium’s initiative is a game-changer for Nigeria’s agricultural sector. *We are committed to supporting innovative projects that drive economic growth, promote food security, and empower Nigerian farmers,* HM Edun stated.

The projects will involve the cultivation of 3 million hectares of soybean and the establishment of sugarcane processing plants, aiming to produce millions of tons of sugar for domestic consumption and export.

*This partnership is a significant step towards realizing our vision for a prosperous Nigeria. We will work closely with Trans Sahara Consortium Limited to ensure the successful implementation of these projects,* the Minister added.

HM Edun’s expression of the government’s interest to embark on this groundbreaking partnership with Trans Sahara Consortium, is a reaffirmation of the present administration’s commitment to transform Nigeria’s agricultural landscape, with the potential to boost food security, reduce trade deficits, and empower local farmers.

This initiative marks a significant milestone in our journey towards a prosperous Nigeria, even as we look forward to witnessing the tangible impact of this collaboration, fostering economic growth, and improving the lives of millions of the Citizenry.

Together, we are sowing the seeds of a brighter future for our nation.