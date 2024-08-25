FG partners Shelter Afrique to tackle housing deficit.

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Federal government has stenghtened collaboration with Shelter Afrique, a pan-African housing development finance institution, to build and develop 5,000 housing units all over the country as part of efforts to bridge the nation’s housing deficit gap.

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa who stated this in Abuja, during a ministerial press briefing on the achievements of the ministry in one year, said the initiative marks the first time the Ministry is engaging in such a direct and practical partnership with a multilateral institution on such valuable project. .

He noted that “We are set to sign a Housing Development Partnership with the Shelter Afrique Development.

“Under the Partnership, the Pan-African housing institution will support the Renewed Hope Programme with advisory services and financing of competent developers,”.

The minister further underscored Nigeria’s significant stake in Shelter Afrique, stating that the country is the second-largest shareholder in the institution, following Kenya.

According to him, “Nigeria holds over $29m in share subscription in ShafDB. This partnership is not just timely but necessary as we work towards bridging the massive housing deficit that our nation faces.”

Dangiwa commended the commitment of Shelter Afrique’s leadership, specifically acknowledging the presence of the Managing Director, Mr Thierno Hann, who travelled from Kenya to attend the event.

“I want to especially thank the Managing Director of the Bank, Mr Thierno Habib Hann, for coming from Kenya to be a part of today’s event. His presence underscores the importance of this partnership,” he said.

To the Minister, the initiative is a component of the broader Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, which seeks to increase the stock of affordable housing in Nigeria.

He enumerated the progress made under the agenda, including the groundbreaking of 6,612 housing units across 13 locations nationwide.

The minister informed that construction is ongoing at all the project sites, stating that the homes are expected to be completed within three months.

He further highlighted the job creation potential of these projects, noting that the 6,612 housing units are expected to employ over 165,000 skilled and unskilled Nigerians.

“At an average of 25 jobs per house, these units are providing jobs for thousands of Nigerians, further contributing to economic growth,” he said.

Also giving Nigerians hope, Dangiwa announced plans for additional housing projects in Lagos, Kano, Enugu, Borno, Nasarawa, and Rivers under the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates Programme.

“We plan to do groundbreaking for 2,000 housing units Renewed Hope Cities in Lagos and 1,500 housing units in Kano next month,” he stated.

He said the ministry will continue to implement the ambitious housing projects, calling for increased budgetary allocations to sustain the momentum.

“We made a solemn request for the budgetary allocation of a minimum of N500bn per annum for the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates Programme,” he said, noting that the request was well-received by the National Assembly.

The minister also reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to making a difference in the housing sector and expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for the opportunity to serve.

“We are committed to doing all within our powers to make a difference and justify the confidence that His Excellency reposes in us,” he noted.