FG opens application for Nigerian AI startups to benefit N100M grant

In a bid to improve Artificial Intelligence driven technology solutions in Nigeria, the federal government has partnered with Google to grant N100 million AI fund to selected Nigerian startups.

Minister of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, on Tuesday made the announcement at the Global Inclusivity and Artificial Intelligence Africa conference held at the Lagos Continental Hotel.

The application portal has been opened on Tuesday, September 10, 2024 and will be closed on Wednesday, September 25, 2024. Applications should for the fund through the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR) website.

The criteria for deserving startups include—having its headquarter in Nigeria; at least one Nigerian founder; focus on building AI-driven solutions with potential to scale beyond the local market; a live product in the market, demonstrating early traction and product-market fit. Selected startups will be announced in October.

10 beneficiaries will be selected to receive N10 million grant each, alongside access to Google’s AI tools and expert mentorship from Google engineers. Selected startups will be able to tap into Google’s wide network, positioning them for global exposure.

The program will run for six weeks, from October to November 2024, during which the chosen startups will gain tailored support to scale their AI solutions.

Tijani stated that the scheme will begin with funding 10 innovative ideas to build the technology solutions that leverage artificial intelligence to help in critical sectors of the country.

He noted the need to incorporate Nigeria’s unique cultural diversity and economic realities into the creation of these AI-driven solutions, especially in areas like healthcare and agriculture.

“The Fund is set to provide essential support to Nigerian startups, offering financial backing, technical resources, and strategic mentorship.

“For us, artificial intelligence is not just about its development; it’s about ensuring that every Nigerian, regardless of their location, socio-economic background, age, or gender, has access to the opportunities that AI offers,” he said.

The minister lauded partnering organisations like Google and Microsoft who have collaborated with the federal government in its initiatives to enhance data security and ethics in AI, as well as facilitating AI research and entrepreneurship.

In his remarks, Olumide Balogun, West Africa Director, Google, reiterated the firm’s commitment to support innovation in Nigeria.

“Google’s support for the AI Fund is part of our broader mission to enhance digital capabilities across Africa. We are committed to providing Nigerian startups with the tools, mentorship, and resources they need to innovate and succeed on a global stage,” Balogun stated.

National Coordinator of NCAIR, Dr. Bunmi Ajala stated that the AI fund is aimed at creating effective AI solutions.

He said, “our partnership with Google is a reflection of our shared vision for Nigeria’s technological advancement.

“The AI Fund is designed to empower our entrepreneurs with the resources they need to create impactful AI solutions. We are excited to see the transformative innovations that will emerge from this programme.”