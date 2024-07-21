FG needs strategic action plans to tackle inherited road infrastructure, says Umahi

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Minister of Works, Engr David Umahi has stated that the government at all levels need to synchronize strategic action plans to tackle the inherited accumulation of road infrastructure challenges in Nigeria.

Umahi stated this when he visited some Federal Government’s ongoing road projects along the Aba axis of Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway handled by Arab Contractors Nigeria Ltd.

The Minister who was received by the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Chioma Otti commended the synchronizing synergy between Abia State Government and Federal Government of Nigeria which he said has resulted in the major road infrastructure facelift in the State.

Umahi praised the decision of the Governor of the State to prioritize road infrastructure development among his strategic development programmes which he said was pivotal to the enhancement of commercial activities and a catalyst for local economic growth as well as a precursor for self actualization by the entreprisng people of Abia State.

He also commended the Governor for his sense of purpose and power of supervision, which he said has made a difference in the infrastructure development history of his State.

The minister expressed gratification that prioritization of the development of critical infrastructure by the Governor had attracted the admiration and praise of the people of the State.

He said, “He has, through the help of the President, got a lot of improvement in the road of infrastructure of the State, especially Port Harcourt to Enugu Road. He is always on that road, supervising and inviting me. And so we have gone around some of his projects. And I can assure you, as an engineer, that this man is God sent. With the volume of work he is doing, with the quality of work he is doing, I can say it’s only God that brought him at a time like this. I say to him, if you had this in the past 12 years, Abia would not have been the same. But you know, the Bible says at the time of God, he makes all things beautiful.”

The Federal road projects visited by the Minister of Works include:the Rehabilitation of Enugu – Port-Harcourt Expressway Section III: Enugu – Lokpanta, Enugu State and the Rehabilitation and Reconstruction of Enugu – Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway, Section II; Umuahia Tower – Aba Township Rail/Road Crossing in Abia State. At the CCECC section of the project, the Minister directed that the section between the railway crossing and the Alaoji be modified as follows:

4 carriageways (just like Arab section), instead of A roundabout to be constructed at the intersection between Port-Harcourt Rd in Aba and Enugu – PH Expressway.

Speaking during the event, the Governor of Abia State thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the progress of work at the ongoing rehabilitation of the Enugu – Port Harcourt Expressway, which has reached tremendous milestone delivery since the coming on board of the Renewed Hope administration of the. President.

He described the efforts of the Minister of Works in supervising the work progress as a motivation driven by passion and determination to revolutionize road infrastructure development for the actualization of Mr. President’s vision of realizing national economic growth and sustainable prosperity.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on media, Urji Uchenna Urji he stated, “I am here with the Honourable Minister of Works, Sen. David Umahi, we came for inspection. We have gone to the Express road he is building for us.”