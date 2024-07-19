FG needs N5.5trillion to meet housing deficit….Minister

By AKOR SYLVESTER -Abuja

The federal government yesterday said it requires N5.5 trillion to be able to deliver affordable housing for all Nigerians.

It said to achieve the feat, it needs 550.000 units in a year to meet the housing deficit in the country.

The minister of housing and urban development, Arch Ahmed Musa Dangiwa who dropped the hint Thursday during the House of Representatives Committee on housing and habitat oversight visit to the ministry of Housing and Urban Development in Abuja, said the ministry cannot deliver effective housing demand to the people with the present budgetory allocation to the ministry.

He solicited the support of the national assembly for increased budgetary allocation.

The minister however said the fund required cannot come from the government alone, informing that the ministry was working with the Public Private partnerships (PPPs) and other sources of housing financing to bridge the gap.

He said government must do more in terms of budgetary allocation to housing and urban development ministry.

According to the minister, in 2023, the supplementary budget that the ministry got was N100 billion but in 2024, the ministry received approval of N80 billion .

The minister said the amount was a far cry from what is required to make a difference in housing delivery in the country.

He further sort the support of the national assembly for increased annual budgetary allocation to a minimum of N500 billion for renewed hope cities and estates programme.

The minister stated that the required fund when provided, is not free but would serve as investment to government.