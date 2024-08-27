FG must do something urgently to ease fuel scarcity, Nigerians are suffering, NNPP Chieftain, Ajadi laments

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

A Chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP), Amb Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has called on the Federal Government to do something urgently to ease the current hardship occasioned by non availability of Petroleum products in the filling stations across the country.

Ajadi in a statement he personally signed on Sunday said, what President Bola Tinubu promised Nigerians when he resumed office last year was that with the removal of subsidy, there won’t be scarcity of fuel but said Nigerians have seen that the President has failed to keep to his promise.

He said the situation in the country becomes terrible because there is absolutely poor electricity supply with the whole country being in darkness and while Nigerians are used to power their generating sets with diesel and Petroleum Motor Spirit, the petroleum products are unavailable.

Ajadi said when Nigerians were complaining about poor power supply nine years ago, during the early days of Muhammadu Buhari as President, Tinubu begged Nigerians that APC was just assuming office and that incessant electricity supply would be a thing of the past.

According to him, “however, nine years after, with Bola Tinubu as president, the electricity supply is still low or non available in many parts the country. To make it worse, people cannot see petroleum products to buy, even when they are ready to cough out their hard earned money to buy it.

“What this means is that the All Progressives Congress, (APC) that have been blaming the People’s Democratic party (PDP) for the woes of the country has also failed Nigerians after Nine years in power.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu must as the Minister of Petroleum find solution to the current non availability of fuel in the country. It is sad that we are witnessing scarcity of petroleum now that Nigerians are celebrating little reduction in the prices of foodstuffs.

“The little gain we have recorded will evaporate soon and we will back to Square One, due to high cost of transportation as a result of non availability of Petroleum products.

“The President needs to investigate the activities of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited and if possible sanction whoever that caused this current scarcity.

“It is sad that despite the fact that many people are ready to buy at high rate, the fuel is not even available and it has been affecting many things including transportation of foodstuffs from the rural areas to urban areas.

“We cannot continue like this as a country and the President needs to summon courage and find lasting solution to the perennial fuel scarcity in the air parts of the country”.

Ajadi also called on the former Presidents and other statesmen in the country to come out and find solution to the current problem as according to him the fuel scarcity affect almost every home in the country.

“What is currently happening should be look at beyond politics. Former Presidents and other statesmen should come out to proffer solutions”, Ajadi said.

