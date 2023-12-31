FG multi-million Naira rice mill ready for commissioning -Sen. Kyari

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari has disclosed that the Federal Government owned Mabeli Rice located in Niger State has been completed and would be commissioned soon to enable the factory commence production in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s mandate to ensure food security, self-sufficiency and sustainability nationwide.

The Minister disclosed this during the inspection tour of the Rice Mill facility in Suleja, Niger State.

Kyari pointed out that the goal of establishing the mill was to enhance processing, food quality and nutrition which are key aims of the present administration.

Sen. Kyari commended the Managing Director, MV. Agro Engineers Nig. Ltd, the Managing Director, Bank of Agriculture and the Ministry of Agriculture officials for having the foresight and the initiative to set-up the facility, noting that rice grown and processed in Nigeria can compete favourably with those of foreign countries when properly upgraded to meet international standards.

In his words, “we have gone round and seen what has been achieved. We will commission this rice mill in the nearest future so that it will start production.”

The Minister pointed out that the rice mill can produce about 200 metric tons per day and while calling on rice farmers to start taking advantage of the mill in the next couple of weeks, he said the Ministry will reach out to them and roll out programmes for rice cultivation in the dry season.

Earlier, the Managing Director, MV Agro Engineers Nig. Ltd, Jamu Baba Dan’agundi stated that the right mill has four facilities namely, the intake section, par-boiling, milling and packaging areas.

He noted that par-boiling softens the rice before milling, adding that par-boiling is a matter of choice and pointed out that some countries do not parboil rice before milling.

The official said contrary to popular opinion, par-boiling does not remove the nutrient content of the rice.

He also said the rice mill is a private sector initiative under public private partnership.

In a similar vein, the minister also inspected the Nigerian Agricultural Demonstration Center in Ushafa, FCT.

The demonstration farm facility produces enhanced rice seeds, Sesame Oil, Flour mill, Tractors and Drones for spraying chemicals among others.

Officials of the Ministry who accompanied the Minister on the inspection included the Managing Director, Bank of Agriculture and the media crew amongst others.