FG mourn  Ghali Umar Na’abba, former speaker of the house of representatives

The Federal Government of Nigeria commiserates with the Na’Abba family, and the Government and people of Kano State, on the passing of Alhaji Ghali Umar Na’Abba, on Wednesday December 27, 2023.

As the second Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives in the 4th Republic, Na’Abba earned a name and reputation for himself as a committed democrat and a fearless politician, who resolutely believed in the doctrine of separation of powers that is at the foundation of all functioning democracies.

He fought and survived many political battles, and helped cement the reputation of the House of Representatives as a pro-people institution. The legacies of his leadership of the 4th House of Representatives are still very much with us, in the legislation passed, and the institutions and parliamentary precedents established.

In the years since his time in the House, even whilst not in public office, he remained a bold and forthright politician, respected by all, including those who did not share his views. There is no doubt that Nigeria’s democracy is poorer for his passing.

May Almighty Allah grant his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.