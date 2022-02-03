FG ‘ll end insurgency, restore peace, stability in North East in coming months, Buhari vows

Nigerians in the North East will, in the coming months, witness a change from the protracted insurgency to peace and development in their respective communities, President Muhammadu Buhari pledged on Wednesday in Abuja.

The President spoke at the inauguration of the Presidential Committee on the Repatriation, Return and Resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North-East of Nigeria, which preceded the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

He announced that his administration is embarking on a revised approach to addressing the 13-year conflict and insurgency in the region and will not relent in efforts towards a return to peace and normalcy.

”At the advent of this administration in 2015, I pledged to Nigerians that I will restore peace in the North East and return it to the path of development and growth. I remain committed to this promise.

”To the people of the North-East, particularly the children and future of the North-East, we will never forget you and your courage, sacrifice and endurance has been exemplary.

”I pledge to you that in the coming months you will begin to witness a shift away from a protracted insurgency to peace building, stabilization, and ultimately development in your respective communities as we embark on a revised approach to addressing this conflict- A Return to Normalcy,” he said.

On the terms of Reference for the Committee, the President emphasized that it entails a shift from managing the situation to activating a permanent solution for effective and practicable restoration.

He said the Committee, among others, is expected to develop a concise three-year action plan by the end of March 2022 that incorporates national and state level plans, providing a clear pathway for the restoration of peace and development in the North East.

The Committee, he said, will also develop and implement a phased plan for the repatriation, returns, resettlement of IDPs and restoration of livelihoods, incorporating global best practices that give dignity to the affected populations.

According to the President, they will also be responsible for the development and implementation of a coordinated peace building and reconciliation programme that is culturally appropriate and community driven.

The Committee is also saddled with the responsibility of strengthening collaboration with key donors, development partners and private sector organisations that are critical to the mobilisation of resources and implementation of programmes.

President Buhari charged the Committee members to adopt the guiding principles of accountability, delineation of duty and community-driven methods to address issues.

”Members will dedicate more time to the conduct of field visits to regularly engage with state government, communities and key stakeholders.

”Due to prevailing fiscal constraints, Ministries, Departments and Agencies will utilise existing budgetary resources and repurpose funds to programmes approved under this initiative,” he said.

President Buhari directed the committee to submit monthly progress report whilst the first progress review meeting will be held in the first week of March 2022.

Underscoring the enormous task ahead of the Committee, the President said:

”History beckons and Nigeria calls on you to be the team that finally charts this new path to the restoration of sustainable progress in the North East and I strongly believe this could lead to the birthing of a template for addressing insurgency and instability in other parts of our country and across the world.

”Failure to deliver on this task you have been assigned is not an option.”

The President also used the occasion to commend Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, who was present at the inauguration with his Gombe counterpart, Inuwa Yahaya, for his unparalleled commitment to his people and exemplary leadership.

The President also expressed appreciation to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) for support in the area of coordination of humanitarian actors and UNDP regional stabilisation facility, which is providing support in the area of security and the rule of law.

The members of the Presidential Committee on the Repatriation, Return and Resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North-East are:

The Ministers of Finance, Budget & National Planning; Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice; Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management & Social Development; Interior; Foreign Affairs and Defence.

Others are the National Security Adviser, Inspector- General of Police, Chief of Defence Staff, Director General, State Security, Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Director-General, North-East Development Commission, Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants & Internally Displaced Persons, Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency and Chief of Defence Intelligence.

However,Senators have pressed the military to “wake up” and deploy additional fire power in new fighter jets to hunt down terrorists across the North whose influence has spread South where a gang collected N10 million ransom to free victims on Wednesday.

In the latest copy cat in the South, 10 farmers kidnapped in Ayede-Ogbese in Ondo State regained freedom after N10 million was paid to the kidnappers whose initial demand was N100 million.

Daily champion gathered that state Police Command spokesman Funmilayo Odunlami confirmed the victims regained their freedom in the early hours of the day.

One victim’s family member said a few hours after the abduction, the criminals contacted the family and demand N100 million ransom which they later reduced to N10 million after much negotiation.

Up in Abuja, the Senate made its resolution based on a motion tabled by Senator Bello Mandiya (APC, Katsina South) on the “urgent need for the Federal Government to take drastic actions to bring to an end the act of banditry and kidnapping in Faskari Local Government Area.”

Mandiya said banditry and kidnappings have become a daily occurrence in Katsina with huge loss of lives, means of livelihood, and displacement of communities.

He recounted that gunmen struck Ruwan Godiya in Faskari Council on 31 January and kidnapped 38 people.

Catholic bishops want Buhari’s sincerity in terror fight. Nigeria one of the world’s most terrorised nations, they say

Mandiya reiterated that the federal government has made efforts in curbing the menace by setting up Operation Sharan Daji and Inter-Agency Task Force to tackle cases of banditry, cattle rustling, and kidnapping in Katsina.

But he expressed concern that:“The continuous security challenges and related attacks by bandits on towns, villages and communities in Faskari Local Government Area have meted untold hardship on the people and have subjected the affected areas under serious survival threat; and

“If this menace is not drastically and promptly addressed, the consequence is going to be huge on food sufficiency since the affected communities are mostly farmers.”

Senator Kabir Barkiya (APC, Katsina Central) faulted the inability of the military to contain the situation despite several calls for it to act.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan said the repeated cases of kidnappings and killings make it imperative for the military to “wake up” to protect Nigerians.

He wondered why full scale action is yet to be carried out by the military in spite of increased funding for security in the 2022 budget.

His words: “The expectation of the Senate is that there is supposed to be a remarkable difference in success in terms of the fight against insurgence, banditry and militancy in Nigeria.

“The military is getting better funding from the government and what we expect is to see an improvement in output.

“I know the resources are not enough, but recently for one and a half years, government has upscaled the level of funding for our military.

“Secondly, when we declared the bandits as terrorists, my understanding was they are going to be dealt with ruthlessly now. I wonder whether that is the case.

“The military, like some of our colleagues have said, need to wake up. We want to see a difference because we have made a difference in terms of funding.

“I know funding alone will not be enough, but funding can make a difference and we expect a difference in outcome.

“Thirdly, we need to mobilise our citizens, because when a hundred people are kidnapped and abducted, they are not taken by aircraft, they are taken by motor bikes, pass through the villages and possibly towns. How come do we then say that nobody has seen something?

“We need our citizens to be part and parcel of our security architecture. In fact, there’s no way we can achieve better security for this country without the participation of the citizens in the fight against Insecurity.”

The Senate urged the security agencies to comb all known hide outs of the kidnappers to rescue the 38 persons abducted in Ruwan Godiya.

It also called on the federal government to send enough military personnel and fighter jets to apprehend the terrorists and restore normalcy in affected areas

In the same vien, Nigerians have been urged to take President Muhammadu Buhari’s pledge to hand over a diversified, home grown economy, and a revamped Armed Forces to the next administration as an article of faith.

According to the Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) in a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke, there are already signs that the Buhari administration would leave the country better than it met it.

“After almost seven years in office, Buhari has every reason to tell the Committee of Business, Political, Media and Civil Society leaders that he will hand over ‘a strong repositioned agriculture-led, diversified home-grown economy, stable democracy and revamped armed and security forces’ to the next administration.

“We see it as a statement of fact based on the realities on ground in the sectors the President mentioned recently in his speech to the gathering of public and private sector players in Abuja.

“We are convinced that there will be more activities rather than a decline because most of the ongoing critical infrastructural projects being undertaken by the administration across all sectors would be completed and commissioned before the end of his tenure in 2023,” the statement added.

The group also reaffirmed some of the legacies that President Buhari will be handing over to the next administration.

“On the watch of the President, Nigeria has made immense progress with its railway network including the completion and operation of the Lagos-Ibadan line. Also the virtually abandoned Itakpe-Warri line was completed more than 30 years after it was initiated.

“And taking a cue from the President’s 2022 budget speech, arrangements are underway to complete the Ibadan-Kano line and work will soon commence on the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri line, as well as Calabar-Lagos Coastal line, which will connect the Southern and Eastern States to one another, and to the North.

“The Second Niger Bridge is nearly completed and is almost certain to be commissioned before President Buhari leaves office; all the nation’s four refineries are undergoing comprehensive rehabilitation and of course the armed forces are getting the type of platforms and military hardware they have not seen in over 30 years.

“Nigerians should also note that all these are being done at a time the country’s earnings have dwindled as a result of a global meltdown and comparatively lower oil prices,” it said.

The group: “However, this has not stopped the Buhari administration from institutionalising a social protection scheme that is the largest in sub-saharan Africa: the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), which over 12 million households have benefitted from in the past five years.

“And only recently we saw how the umbrella body of rice farmers in the country and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) showcased Nigeria’s capacity in local rice production with the display of 13 rice pyramids in Abuja. It was a show of strength by a nation that now produces nine million metric tonnes of rice today compared to two million metric tonnes in 2015 to make it Africa’s largest rice producers.”

BMO urged Nigerians to continue to show support for the President as he gradually consolidates on his achievements in the last lap of his eight year tenure in office.